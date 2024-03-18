Kriti Sanon has always gone out of her way to serve fashion perfection with her outfits. This includes the fiercest fashion choices, the classiest ensembles, and the freshest styles with the diva’s innate charm and confidence.

Sanon recently turned heads in a head-to-toe black ensemble, styled to perfection by Rhea Kapoor. Her bold and beautiful look was perfect, and we’re totally obsessed with her ability to carry everything with effortless elegance.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer look at Kriti Sanon’s classy all-black ensemble to understand The Crew actress’ fiery style statement?

Kriti Sanon looked hotter than ever in an all-black ensemble:

The Mimi actress looked awesome in a head-to-toe black ensemble for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, Crew. This classy outfit, created beautifully by Kristine Fidelskaya, featured a sassy black bralette-like top with a halter neck pattern that was all things fiery.

The hot top also had a unique wrap-around style with strings that overlapped and wrapped around her waist to create the perfect look. This stylish top was paired with a floor-length skirt that accentuated her oh-so-enviable figure with asymmetrical edges.

The minor side slit style and a ruched style that added to the ensemble’s overall texture. The high-waisted skirt looked incredibly classy and comfortable. The awesome skirt also had an extension on the side that trailed beside her like an elegant train. Meanwhile, the diva also added strappy black pumps from Christian Louboutin with the iconic red bottoms that looked seriously incredible.

The diva added a matching cropped full-sleeved jacket with crisp collars and lapels to complete the ensemble. The oversized style of this jacket added a layer of sophistication to the chic outfit. We love how the diva went above and beyond to flaunt her boldness with her fresh ensemble. She managed to give a masterclass on how to rock Gen-Z fashion with a side of the corporate core class. And, we’re taking notes!

Kriti Sanon’s accessory choices, hairstyle, and makeup look:

Sanon kept things minimalistic by going for a bold no-accessory look, keeping all the attention focussed on her sassy head-to-toe black ensemble. Her makeup expert, Adrian Jacobs, went with a bold and beautiful makeup look for this one, with a dewy base.

He also added black eyeshadow, voluminous mascara, and well-shaped eyebrows. Her heavily blushed, baked, and highlighted cheeks were incredible. Her makeup artist also went with a pretty pink lipstick to complete the whole look with a dash of color. This makeup look accentuated her natural beauty, and we loved this choice.

Meanwhile, Kriti’s hairstylist, Aasif Ahmed styled her hair and tied it up in a high bun hairdo with a middle parting that kept her hair sleek and stylish with a touch of glamor. Flicks on both sides of her face framed her gorgeous face perfectly while adding to the diva’s whole look.

So, what did you think of Kriti Sanon’s classy head-to-toe black outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

