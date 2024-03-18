Ananya Panday is a Gen-Z fashion icon who is always several steps ahead, setting up new goals and trends when it comes to everything fashion. Fashionistas around the globe love the diva’s fresh sense of style. The diva is also Rahul Mishra’s favorite muse.

She set the ramp ablaze as she represented the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. And, yet again, she left us intrigued by walking for Rahul Mishra’s Lakme Fashion Week 2024 grand finale show. We don’t think we’ll be getting over this one anytime soon!

The diva’s dark and edgy ensemble screamed goth girl gorgeousness. It’s quite safe to say that we’re head-over-heels with the power of Rahul Mishra’s unique collection combined with Ananya Panday’s sheer confidence and style.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer look at the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ OOTN?

Ananya Panday is an iconic vision in black:

The Dream Girl 2 actress was, honestly, the right choice for Rahul Mishra’s latest collection. After all, it was all about the rebellion and edginess displayed by the youth around the globe. Rahul Mishra’s magnificent and unique creations created a moment of fresh fashion finesse as they spoke for themselves at LFW 2024.

One of the most beautiful factors in this collection was the 3D flowers on the outfits. We love the way all of these classy pieces are inspired by Mother Nature and her beauty. This was clearly visible in the super hot dress worn by the Liger actress.

The strapless mini-dress was a fresh take on the iconic little black dress with Rahul Mishra's magic, and we’re in love with that. The sequinned beauty has a side of flower appliqué work. The sculpted upper-thigh-length beauty with a plunging neckline and asymmetrical edges is a literal work of art.

It is perfectly wrapped around Ananya’s body, accentuating and highlighting her curves to sheer perfection. The whole look was further elevated with matching thigh-high boots to create a monochromatic moment of pure magic. These classy boots with a ruched style looked great with the dress, giving it that extra push. We love the touch of edgy goth aesthetic served by the diva here, and frankly, we think it really suits her.

Ananya Panday’s makeup look, accessories, and hairstyle:

The look was further accentuated with stylish, dangling, long, heart-shaped earrings. These silver metallic earrings match the silver sequins on Panday’s outfit very well. They look amazing with the whole outfit while giving it a well-thought-out appeal. They added to the magical outfit without taking focus from it.

Further, Ananya's short hair was made to look much longer and tied up into a sleek ponytail with a middle parting. All thanks to the magic of long and dark hair extensions. This allowed for her hair to sway gorgeously as she walked, giving her outfit that extra oomph factor.

Panday’s makeup look was also flawless. Her makeup expert went with a dewy base and a lot of highlighter to create a dark aesthetic look. The smokey black eyeshadow with eyeliner, well-shaped eyebrows, and mascara was amazing. She added some rosy blush and the perfect shade of nude lipstick with a touch of gloss to complete the look—a wise choice indeed!

So, what did you think of Ananya Panday’s classy Rahul Mishra ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

