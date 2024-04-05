Kriti Sanon in black bodysuit and pleated skirt proves she needs no colour to make an impact

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Crew, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Kriti has worked hard to promote her film, and we have admired her fashion sense during the promotions. One thing in her looks was that she opted for a monochrome style. Once again, the actress was spotted in a monochrome look; this time for an interview with Pinkvilla, and it was quite unique.

Black has stood the test of time, and even today, black outfits are a common staple in everyone’s wardrobe. Black is an extremely versatile color, and perhaps Kriti also believes in this. Once again, Kriti served off a look in all black, adding to her increasing charm.

Kriti Sanon casts a spell in her all-black look

Kriti Sanon can pull off any outfit with confidence due to her tall and slender frame. Her latest pick? The actress opted for a black bodysuit from Hm x Rokh. Kriti’s black bodysuit featured a structured bodice with a sweetheart neckline. The bodysuit hugged her body closely, accentuating her curves and enhancing the silhouette.

The neckline extended into a gap down the midriff, giving the bodysuit a sensual look. It has thin straps and full sleeves attached from the bust area. Mimi actress paired her bodysuit with a black pleated skirt featuring an asymmetrical hem and a loose belt attached at the waist, giving her outfit a funky look. Sanon exuded sheer dominance and looked no less than a runway model in this latest look.

Kriti’s glam and accessories

Kriti’s stylist Sukriti Grover chose not to accessorize Kriti’s black outfit and we think that was the best decision. Instead, she complimented her tall stature with knee-high black boots from the brand Saint G. Kriti’s make-up artist Shraddha Naik didn’t let her make-up overshadow her outfit. She opted for a nude make-up look to complement her ensemble. With nude lipstick, subtle smokey eyes, a touch of eyeliner, and a hint of blush, she completed her make-up. Hairstylist Alpa Khimani styled Kriti’s hair in beachy waves and her fresh golden highlights were visible too.

Kriti Sanon in black shades created a dreamy affair. Her look was very easy on the eyes, and she gave onlookers a new look, proving that with her success at the box office, her fashion streak is also soaring higher and higher.

