Crew Box Office India Week 1: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon film netts Rs 44 crores in its first 7 days

Crew directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon among others had a good first week at the box office as it netted around Rs 44 crores. The weekend was healthy while the weekday hold was reasonable. The performance in big cities is what stands out. Cities usually see good growth over the weekend and Crew in its second weekend will be hoping for just that, given that it has found some sort of acceptance.

Crew Netts Rs 44 Crores In Its First Week; It Has 6 Open Days Before Eid Releases Take Away Screens

What doesn't go in Crew's favour is that its run will be cut short by 2 Eid releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, which release on 10th April, 2024. In the 6 days it has before the 2 Eid releases release, the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu film will have to get to around Rs 63 crores. The trend indicates that the movie will settle for a lifetime in the Rs 70-75 crore range in India, which would make it the 5th highest Hindi grosser of the year, only behind Fighter, Shaitaan, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Article 370.

Crew Is The 2nd Best Performing Hindi Film Internationally

Internationally, the movie has already grossed over 4 million dollars in its first week and it will aim to get to 6 million dollars. No Hindi film apart from Fighter this year has breached that number in the international circuits.

What should be noted for Crew is that it has registered these numbers with a stiff rival like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, that is aiming for a Rs 95-100 crore nett India finish. The performance of Crew should encourage more producers to produce lavishly mounted movies centered around saleable women.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Crew In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.50 crores 2 Rs 9.75 crores 3 Rs 10.50 crores 4 Rs 4.25 crores 5 Rs 3.65 crores 6 Rs 3.30 crores 7 Rs 3.05 crores Total Rs 44 crores nett in 7 days

About Crew

Three flight attendants Geeta Sethi (Tabu), Jasmine Rana (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Divya Bajwa (Kriti Sanon) get lured by the money that they can make by being part of the nexus, that can potentially get them out of the financial mess that they are in. What the three fail to anticipate is the trouble that they are going to find themselves in, because of the illegal activities that they have begun. Will they be able to get out of the mess and become financially stable again? Watch the movie to find out.

