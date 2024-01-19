Kriti Sanon revives OG fringes fashion with her sleeveless white knee-length dress; look decoded

Hey, fashionistas. Kriti Sanon is back in action ready to make waves during her promotion for the forthcoming film Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya, which stars the handsome Shahid Kapoor. The dynamic combo recently appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss.

The Ganapath actress, true to her fashion-forward side, made some stunning selections that left us speechless. She again showed us how to make standout choices, worth making a statement. Scroll down to check out what Kriti Sanon wore.

Kriti Sanon in white midi dress

Kriti Sanon just wore a lovely pearly white body-fitting knee-length dress that is really amazing. This outfit is made of textured cloth, providing emphasis to its overall appeal. The dress is thigh-length and has two layers of fringes, which provide a whimsical and flirtatious flair.

The fit is kept up by delicate tiny straps, which highlight Kriti's feminine beauty. This fringe-detailed dress is so stunning that you'll want to hurry out and get one for yourself.

Kriti Sanon’s white-golden accessories

Let's get into Bhediya fame's fantastic accessories game. She understands how to elevate her style with the right accessories. For starters, she chose silky gold-toned hoops. These petite-length hoops have a shiny finish that adds beauty to her ensemble.

The Housefull 4 star also decorated her wrists with gorgeous gold bracelets. Misho Designs offers the Pollux Cuff bracelet for RS 16,800 and the Naiad Cuff in a smaller size for Rs 12,500. She finished off her accessories in combination with a pair of white short-length heels, which added a touch of chicness to the entirety of her appearance.

Kriti Sanon’s natural makeup

Adrian Jacobs, her makeup artist, kept the look basic and fresh by using a dewy foundation. Kriti had blush pink cheeks that went wonderfully with her white clothing. Her pink lipstick provided a flash of color to her lips.

Thanks to makeup artist for achieving such a great makeup look. Now, onto her fantastic hairstyle. The brilliant hairdresser, Aasif Ahmed, did his best work and styled Kriti's hair into a sleek low bun. To add edginess, he added messy flicks and a center parting, resulting in an amazing and easily trendy style.

