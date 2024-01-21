Bollywood has its fair share of young, talented, and of course, fashionably fabulous actresses but Kriti Sanon undeniably knows how to top every list, with her talent along with affordable and fashionable choices. Nobody can dress up like the modern and alluring Ganapath actress. After all, she is not only known for her sense of style but also for her impeccable fashion choices. Keeping up with the reputation, the talented Bhediya actress recently stepped out in a maroon and white mini-dress that’s bound to make fashion enthusiasts swoon. And we’re absolutely obsessed with this classy pick.

Why don’t we delve in and take a closer look at the incredibly talented and classy Do Patti actress, Kriti Sanon’s sassy, and super classy maroon outfit, for a fun night out? Let’s just dive right in.

Kriti Sanon looked sincerely stylish in a maroon mini-dress

The Mimi actress recently stepped out in a gorgeous maroon and white mini-dress which is made to facilitate those classy and effortless fashion plans. This glamorous maroon-colored curve-hugging mini dress, created by none other than Skims by Kim Kardashian, is worth Rs. 6,150. The affordable elegant piece is the sporty and effortlessly stylish staple that every fashionista deserves to have on their wardrobe. The classy dress features a soft ribbed fabric that adds to its overall texture with contrasting white trims.

Further, the fashionable sleeveless mini-dress contours the Dilwale actress’ incredibly enviable body, while accentuating her curves, and making us fall head-over-heels in love with it. Its upper-thigh level length adds a layer of sultriness to the outfit while merging it with the perfect sporty balance on the alluring design. Its tank top-like high circular neckline is visible proof of the same. The pretty Bhediya actress also made the wise decision of completing her vibrant ensemble with white sneakers, further adding to the sporty essence of the ensemble.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon’s hairstyle, makeup, and accessory choices were also on fleek

Furthermore, the Shahzada actress chose to add a layer of luxurious sophistication to her ensemble by carrying Valentino Garavani’s Loco Hobo Bag, approximately worth Rs. 1,97,837. This piece comes with the brand’s iconic printed exteriors with black leather trim and lining. The exceptionally classy bag, hand-crafted in Italy, also has the brand’s official gold-tone hardware at the front along with the brand’s iconic V-shaped logo, adding to its opulence. The extravagant bag also comes with a flap top with magnetic closure which makes it all the more effortlessly convenient to use. This contrasting bag elevates the outfit.

Last but not least, let’s discuss the Housefull 4 actress’ hair and makeup game, which was also on fleek. The Raabta actress chose to style her hair into a sleek and straight ponytail with a middle parting, that framed her face to perfection while making sure that her gorgeous face was visible. Meanwhile, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress also decided to go with a rather subtle and natural makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, highlighter, and matte pink-colored lipstick, which perfectly elevated her entire outfit.

Doesn’t the Bachchhan Paandey actress look super sassy and effortlessly classy? It’s quite safe to say that the actress is an inspiration for every modern fashionista, don’t you agree?

What did you think of the diva’s ensemble? Would you like to recreate it? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: 6 times Tejasswi Prakash wore outfits that were way too expensive than our entire wardrobes