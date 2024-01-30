Kriti Sanon's floral cargo pants take centre stage as she promotes Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Kriti Sanon is on fire as she promotes her highly awaited film, Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya, opposite heartthrob Shahid Kapoor. And she's been sporting some very amazing styles. One specific outfit got our attention and it is all about floral power.

The Ganapath actress decided to go all out with her fashion selection while promoting her upcoming movie. Kriti Sanon's style is unique and ahead of the trends, showcasing her quirky personality. The beautiful design on her outfit adds a touch of playfulness and charm. Let's jump right in and appreciate the beauty of this flower power fashion statement.

Kriti Sanon’s flower power in pastel co-ord set

Kriti Sanon slayed the fashion game with her latest look, which included a corset top with the loveliest design you'd want to add into your collection. It was like a blast of sunlight on a dreary day. The strapless corset top had a dolphin hem and a concave neckline that screamed fashion flair.

The Adipurush actress teamed the top with incredibly fashionable cargo trousers that perched high on her waist, giving a touch of attitude to the whole look. Both the corset top and the cargo trousers with the same print were from Marques Almeida.

More about the look...

Let's talk about how the Bhediya fame nailed her accessory game. She effortlessly rocked a simple yet sassy outfit, pairing it with stunning beige boots that had killer high heels.

Advertisement

And can we just appreciate the amazing style talent of Sukriti Grover, who created this look for Kriti? The beautiful photos of Kriti were captured by the talented photographer Vidhi Godha.

Kriti Sanon’s glam game

Let's focus on Kriti Sanon's makeup and hairstyle. She nailed the perfect matte finish for her makeup, giving off an elegant vibe. Her eye makeup was on point with a dazzling pink eyeshadow that made her eyes stand out beautifully.

Now, let's discuss those amazing cheekbones and nose contouring; she absolutely killed it. To add a touch of sweetness, she applied a subtle blush. Kriti went all in with a vibrant pink shade that grabbed everyone's attention. Adrian Jacobs, the talented makeup artist, did an excellent job.

Kriti nailed her look with a relaxed hairstyle and a tousled side part, thanks to the talented hairstylist Aasif Ahmed. With flawless makeup and a stunning hairdo, she kept it effortlessly chic.

Did you like how Kriti Sanon slayed the floral printed co-ord set in a modernized way with her strapless corset top and high-waisted cargo pants? If you did, drop a comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna gives formal staple a playful spin in smart blue pantsuit