Malaika Arora, one of the most gorgeous and fashionable actresses in Bollywood, is known for her ability to serve the boldest and fiery fashion statements. Whether it’s for events, star-studded red carpets, Bollywood parties, or just day-to-day life, the diva just knows how to slay. She isn’t scared to be unique while embracing her innate sense of style and incomparable elegance.

Keeping up with this reputation, Malaika Arora was recently papped on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11, while wearing the most spectacular black and silver-colored outfit. Why don’t we zoom in and take a proper look at the Housefull actress’ extravagant outfit? Let’s just get decoding!

Malaika Arora looks exquisite in beautiful black gown

The Pataakha actress was recently seen wearing the most sassy black and silver ensemble. Her pretty outfit featured a long black gown. The diva’s floor-length dress had a high neckline that looked super sophisticated. This shimmery bejeweled neckline had chunky patchwork around it with exquisite silver diamantés that made it look simply alluring. The full-sleeved gown complimented the Dabangg actress’ oh-so-svelte figure. It helped the talented diva flaunt her well-toned body while perfectly accentuating her enviable curves.

The ruched style of the neckline also looked amazing while adding to the ensemble’s overall texture and design. The Housefull 2 actress’ gown had a fabulous body-hugging silhouette that looked sultry. The classy dress also had OG shoulder pads, giving it that extra push. These gave her outfit a formal edge that made it look hotter than ever. We’re seriously obsessed with the Dabangg 2 actress’ incomparable gown with a flowy design at the lower ends. The beautiful actress is visibly dressed to kill, isn’t she?

Malaika Arora’s accessories were also on point

Furthermore, Arora completed her party-ready and formal ensemble with marching black-colored high heels. These classy heels had a blingy attachment at her ankle with silver studs on the same. These sandals perfectly matched the actress’ overall outfit without actually overpowering the same. They totally made the diva’s formal fit look well harmonized.

She also went for minimalistic accessories to go with the outfit that both, complemented and elevated the diva’s black and silver outfit. These added some modern edge to her whole outfit without stealing focus from the same. This chic accessory list included silver-colored statement bow earrings and several amazing statement rings. These choices elevated her outfit to perfection, as well. They added some much-needed bling to the outfit.

Malaika Arora’s hairstyle and makeup look were also flawless

For her hairstyle, Malaika tied her dark tresses up and styled them into a well-tied and elaborate bun. Her effortlessly elegant hairstyle had a dramatic puff that looked fabulous. This elegant, formal, and super manageable hairstyle made sure that the actress’ beautiful face was clearly visible. The classy combed-back look allowed the pretty actress to look and feel fabulous. It also made sure that the diva’s collar got all the focus that it undoubtedly deserved.

Lastly, let’s talk about Malaika’s pretty makeup look. She opted for a bold and oh-so-glamorous makeup look. For her eyes, she went for a smokey black-shaded eyeshadow with dramatic mascara-laden eyelashes and well-shaped eyebrows. Her heavily blushed and baked cheeks with a touch of shimmery highlighter are indeed a show-stealer. However, Malaika’s nude-colored lipstick with a slight gloss looked all things alluring. We are undoubtedly obsessed with the diva’s black and silver ensemble, aren’t you?

It’s quite clear that the actress is slaying in these dark and luxurious looks these days with just the right bold makeup looks. This proves that Malaika is totally in her mob wife era, isn’t she?

So, do you agree with our opinion? What did you think of her beautiful outfit? Would you like to wear something like this for an upcoming party or event? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comment section below.

