Malaika Arora serves party-ready goals in white backless cropped shirt and heavily sequinned green pants

Malaika Arora, the epitome of Bollywood glamor, is known for her fashion-forward style and incredible choices. The talented Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge welcomed the New Year with unparalleled style, gracing Mumbai in a show-stopping outfit that left onlookers in awe. As the clock struck midnight, she effortlessly stole the spotlight, capturing the attention of the paparazzi with her impeccable ensemble. And, we’re literally still swooning and gushing at the sight.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the prettiest diva, Malaika Arora’s oh-so-sassy ensemble that set the internet ablaze.

Malaika Arora looks seriously gorgeous in shimmery pants and a white top

For her New Year’s celebration, the talented Pataakha actress chose a captivating combination of green sequinned flared pants and a white backless crop top, radiating elegance and sophistication. The cropped shirt, adorned with balloon-like poofy sleeves and a V-shaped neckline, showcased a perfect blend of style and grace. The alluring backless design, coupled with the tasteful tie-up details, added a touch of sensuality, allowing the actress to flaunt her well-toned midriff with confidence. The diva further chose to pair this with floor-length green sequinned pants, tailored with a straight fit, which not only accentuated the Patakhaa actress’ enviable legs but also contributed to the overall charm of her ensemble.

Advertisement

Completing the look with silver shimmery heels, the Happy New Year actress effortlessly exuded glamor and poise, earning accolades from fans who flooded the comments with praises for her impeccable fashion sense. Arora emerged as a beacon of elegance and glamor, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape. Her New Year’s Eve look was not just an outfit; it was a fashion statement that showcased her as a style maven with an innate ability to turn heads and set trends.

Malaika Arora’s hairstyle, accessories, and makeup were also on point

Furthermore, the talented Dabangg 2 actress’ commitment to tasteful minimalism extended to her choice of accessories, as she adorned a silver Swarovski-laden bracelet that perfectly complemented her sassy attire. However, true to her penchant for luxury, she couldn’t resist adding a touch of opulence with the Re-Edition 2000 crystal-embellished mini bag, a masterpiece valued at approximately Rs. 2,24,664. The iconic Prada creation, embellished with crystals, rhinestones, and the brand’s emblematic triangle logo, underscored the diva’s glamorous and sophisticated choices.

Meanwhile, beyond her stunning outfit and accessories, the talented Moving In With Malaika star’s meticulous attention to detail extended to her hairstyling and makeup. Opting for a sleek bun, she ensured that her radiant face took center stage, allowing admirers to appreciate every nuance of her beauty. The makeup, a testament to her glamorous aura, featured mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, strategically placed highlighter, and glossy rust-orange lips that left hearts fluttering.

As we embark on a new year, Malaika Arora’s choices serve as an inspiration for those who appreciate the artistry of fashion and the impact it can have on our perception of style. So, what did you think of her classy outfit? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor teaches how to style color-blocked fits in Punit Balana’s Rs. 75,000 pink and red Anarkali suit