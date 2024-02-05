Malaika Arora sparkles in noir-rich black mini dress with sculpted wing sleeves worth Rs 1,37,000; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora is the ultimate trendsetter, capturing hearts with her amazing fashion choices. Week after week, she captures the sense of an ethereal princess with her stunning gowns and stylish tiny dresses. Her latest appearance on set has left everyone in awe of her flawless style.

The Happy New Year fame’s newest dress captured our focus from the time she got papped. She demonstrated her fashion ability by meticulously curating every element. So, if you're ready to be inspired, scroll down to see Malaika Arora's latest fashion explosion.

What Malaika Arora wore?

Malaika Arora expertly nails body-flattering shapes. She recently honored us with her presence in a gorgeous black dress that emanated both elegance and noir richness. The mini dress, designed by Pankaj and Nidhi, had a sleek and figure-hugging bodycon shape that highlighted Malaika's contours perfectly.

The halter neckline provided a hint of refinement, as did the stiff and sculpted wing sleeves. A cutout between the sleeve and neckline enhanced the attractiveness. The garment was embellished with stunning pearl-like cutdana decorations. With a scalloped hemline, this black beauty stole the frame. And if you're concerned about the price tag, this magnificent outfit comes with a hefty price of RS. 1,37,000.

How did Malaika Arora accessorize her mini dress look?

The Pataakha diva, known for her love for drop and dangle earrings, finished off her ensemble with a pair of exquisite white studs. These understated yet elegant earrings elevated her look effortlessly. Malaika topped off her appearance with a stylish white bracelet, which added a touch of glamor to her ensemble.

She chose a statement-making finger ring with a large size that demands attention. Malaika finished her look with a pair of black ankle strap heels with a pointed-toe box, which added a touch of refinement to her attire.

About her hair and makeup

Her hairdo was a sleek swept-back bun with a side parting, giving her a sophisticated look. The high bun was masterfully constructed, with a lovely flick flowing across her face. Moving on to her makeup, Malaika chose a brilliant dewy base that gave her face a wonderful sheen.

The batwing sleeves of her gown suited her makeup nicely, adding to her overall brilliance. Her eye makeup was exquisite, with a perfect touch of winged eyeliner that highlighted her eyes. Malaika completed the appearance with light pink lipstick, which added a touch of softness to the ensemble.

From her amazing black outfit to her accessories and impeccable hair and makeup; the sleek swept-back hairstyle with a side parting looked exquisite, and the bright dewy makeup base gave her a dazzling shine. Did you like Malaika Arora's current look as much as we did? Please let us know in the comments section below.

