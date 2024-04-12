Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff actioner drops by 55 percent on Basi Eid

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha has collected Rs 7 crores on day 2.

By Rishil Jogani
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  11:39 PM IST |  492
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnesses a 50 percent drop on day after Eid (Credit: Pooja Entertainment)
Key Highlight
  • Bade Miyan Chote Miyan drops by 55 percent on day after Eid
  • With 2 day collections of Rs 22 crores, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has a lot of ground to cover
  • Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is now playing at a theatre near you

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha among others witnessed a 55 percent drop at the box office on the day after Eid as it collected just Rs 7 crores nett. With this, the 2 day cume of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stands at Rs 22 crores and it should creep to Rs 40 crores by the end of the extended weekend, optimistically.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Netts Rs 7 Crores In India On The Day After Eid

The collections that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is registering are not shocking anymore. It's just sad how bad an event film can really perform in theatres. There were times when harshly reviewed event films atleast got significant footfalls over the weekend before showing cracks in their numbers. Here, cracks were visible on the first day and with the second day collections coming in, there's no sign of redemption in sight for the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff actioner. 

Related Stories

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s film lacks soul
entertainment
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s film lacks soul
Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Eid treat is here; fans can’t keep calm
entertainment
Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Eid treat is here; fans can’t keep calm

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan May Struggle To Gross Even Rs 100 Crores Worldwide

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is staring at an open playing field ahead of itself but when the acceptance isn't there, what can the movie even do! The chances of the film even grossing Rs 100 crores worldwide look grim at the moment, and this is with every trick in the book that makers tried to boost their initials. It is early in the day but a global share of under or around Rs 40 crores seems to be happening. Even after striking a good non-theatrical deal and getting a higher than usual rebate from shoots internationally, the makers will be losing loads of money on their spectacle.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections
1 Rs 15 crores
2 Rs 7 crores
Total  Rs 22 crores nett in 2 days

Watch the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer


About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about 2 elite soldiers (Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff), who team up to recover a stolen weapon from a masked madman (Prithviraj Sukumaran) who wants to destroy India.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan now plays at a theatre near you. Book your movie tickets now.

ALSO READ: Top Opening Day of 2024 In Hindi: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 3rd; Maidaan 9th

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rishil Jogani

A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles