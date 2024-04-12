Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff actioner drops by 55 percent on Basi Eid

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha among others witnessed a 55 percent drop at the box office on the day after Eid as it collected just Rs 7 crores nett. With this, the 2 day cume of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stands at Rs 22 crores and it should creep to Rs 40 crores by the end of the extended weekend, optimistically.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Netts Rs 7 Crores In India On The Day After Eid

The collections that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is registering are not shocking anymore. It's just sad how bad an event film can really perform in theatres. There were times when harshly reviewed event films atleast got significant footfalls over the weekend before showing cracks in their numbers. Here, cracks were visible on the first day and with the second day collections coming in, there's no sign of redemption in sight for the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff actioner.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan May Struggle To Gross Even Rs 100 Crores Worldwide

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is staring at an open playing field ahead of itself but when the acceptance isn't there, what can the movie even do! The chances of the film even grossing Rs 100 crores worldwide look grim at the moment, and this is with every trick in the book that makers tried to boost their initials. It is early in the day but a global share of under or around Rs 40 crores seems to be happening. Even after striking a good non-theatrical deal and getting a higher than usual rebate from shoots internationally, the makers will be losing loads of money on their spectacle.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 15 crores 2 Rs 7 crores Total Rs 22 crores nett in 2 days

Watch the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about 2 elite soldiers (Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff), who team up to recover a stolen weapon from a masked madman (Prithviraj Sukumaran) who wants to destroy India.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan now plays at a theatre near you. Book your movie tickets now.

ALSO READ: Top Opening Day of 2024 In Hindi: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 3rd; Maidaan 9th