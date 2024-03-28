Shraddha Kapoor treated herself to a stunning bright red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica car. This sleek vehicle, valued at around Rs. 4.8 crores is absolutely breathtaking, and the actress is often spotted cruising around town in it. Shraddha stands out as one of the only Bollywood stars who can effortlessly rock ethnic outfits while behind the wheel of her lavish car.

We love the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress’ sassy fashion statements. So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer look at Shraddha Kapoor’s swanky and sassy ethnic ensembles?

Shraddha Kapoor’s vibrant pink printed suit:

The Baaghi actress recently drove herself to the temple to seek blessings. She walked out in a classy baby pink suit with a delicate nature-inspired ethnic print all over.

She added matching wide-legged pajamas to complete the look. The diva also added a bright pink-lined dupatta to elevate the ensemble. She kept things minimalistic with simple silver jhumka earrings and white Kolhapuri sandals. The subtle makeup look with lip gloss was a great addition.

Shraddha Kapoor’s off-white printed suit:

The Stree actress wore a classy and simplistic off-white suit with 3/4th sleeves when she brought home her car. The piece was elevated with an intricate grey print and pretty baby pink embroidery on the edges of her sleeves.

The long kurta with a deep neckline was paired with matching wide-legged ankle-length pants. She added a baby pink and grey dupatta to complete the look. Minimalistic accessories like silver jhumka earrings and a small bindi were added to complement her look, as well. Her natural beauty shone through, making us gush and gasp.

Shraddha Kapoor’s metallic blue pre-draped saree:

The 37-year-old actress recently attended Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. She drove herself to the party while wearing an elegant electric blue Amit Aggarwal's metallic pre-draped lehenga saree. This was clearly a piece of art.

The classy floor-length skirt of the dramatic lehenga saree had a gorgeous design in various vibrant hues of blue. The deep and plunging neckline of the piece was elevated with a diamond-encrusted choker and matching bangles as well as sandals. The fabulous makeup look with metallic blue eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, and nude lipstick was just perfect.

So, are you inspired by Shraddha Kapoor’s swanky ethnic wear style?

Which one of these ensembles is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

