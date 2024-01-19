Kriti Sanon spells magic in her black velvet gown featuring draped decorations

Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashion icon who never fails to impress with her incredible sense of style. She constantly pushes the boundaries and takes fashion risks that pay off beautifully. Sukriti Grover, Kriti's talented stylist, recently shared some breathtaking pictures of her in a gorgeous strapless gown, and she looked absolutely mesmerizing.

Kriti Sanon loves to play around with various shapes and fabrics. The strapless dress accentuated her curves, showcasing her unique fashion sense. The Ganapath actress' fearless approach to fashion keeps on setting new trends. Keep reading to discover more about her stunning look.

Kriti Sanon’s strapless gown with high-low hem

Kriti Sanon's newest fashion pick was a lovely attire with a strapless and corseted top bodice, offering a look that is both daring and elegant. The dress, made from luxurious velvet material, exuded a deep blackness that enhanced its allure. The gown's unique high-low hem was a standout characteristic, giving it a contemporary edge.

Although there was no side slit, the design successfully produced the appearance of one. To enhance the gown's appeal, stiff flower embellishments were affixed to the high-low hem made of delicate silk organza fabric. This magnificent strapless gown was from the well-known designer Yvon at a staggering price of RS 1,56,358.

Kriti Sanon’s catchy accessories

Kriti Sanon's daring accessory choices stole the spotlight alongside her gorgeous gown. Her massive zebra-print stud earrings from Simran Chhabra Jewels made a wildly glamorous statement. Priced at Rs 5,000, these sculptural earrings with hand-carved zebra motifs complemented her dark ensemble perfectly.

On her fingers, Kriti flashed an exquisite oversized ring by Karishma Jewelry. The substantial gemstone accessory provided the perfect pop of color and added to the high-fashion aura.

To finish off her look, Kriti chose a pair of glossy high-heels with a sultry pointed-toe silhouette. The shoes not only elongated her legs but also echoed the shine of her jewelry. Their steep angle and the thin stiletto heels lifted her height and posture - oozing confidence and pure allure.

Kriti Sanon’s radiant makeup choice

Kriti Sanon's glam squad ensured she looked like a complete vision in her black velvet gown.

Celebrity makeup artist Adrian Jacobs worked his magic to give Kriti a striking yet natural beauty look. He applied a flawless matte foundation that lent a subtle radiance to her complexion. Kriti's black smoky eyes, courtesy Adrian, added just the right amount of drama and intrigue - complementing her dark ensemble to perfection.

Hairstylist Aasif Ahmed styled Kriti's lush tresses into relaxed yet refined waves with a center parting. The soft undone hairdo framed her face beautifully while allowing her locks to cascade freely down her back.

Behind Kriti's scene-stealing ensemble was her trusted stylist Sukriti Grover who meticulously handpicked the asymmetrical black gown. The velvety number, with its floral accents and bold silhouette, let Kriti's innate glamour shine through.

Talented photographer Tejas Nerurkar captured Kriti's elegance and the finer details of her dress through his lens. His photographs highlighted both her easy confidence and the gown's high-fashion allure.

With her glam squad's combined vision, Kriti looked every bit the stylish superstar in her showstopping black number!

