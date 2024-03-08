Mira Kapoor’s stuns in Summer Sundress at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebration

In the glamorous world of Bollywood, Mira Rajput Kapoor often stands out, not just as the wife of Shahid Kapoor but as a style icon in her own right. Recently, she captivated everyone as she donned a piece that screamed summer perfection - the wave cut-out maxi dress by Brazilian designer Pat Bo.

Crafted with a unique blend of comfort and chic, the dress features a bodysuit attached to a breezy skirt; the plunging neckline and diamond-shaped cut-outs add an element of daring sophistication, proving yet again that Mira is a master at turning heads while keeping it classy.

Her accessory game was, as always, spot on. The colorful beaded earrings and a bold maximalist gold ring complemented the dress's playful vibe, while her gold-rimmed sunglasses added a touch of glamor fit for a daytime soiree.

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Louis Vuitton Clear Scott Box

What truly set Mrs. Kapoor’s ensemble apart though, was her choice of handbag - the Louis Vuitton Clear Scott Box. This statement piece resembles the fine taste that Mira Rajput Kapoor is known for. Retailing for about a lakh in India, it's a symbol of luxury that few can carry with as much ease as she does.

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s beauty and hair

Adding to her allure was a pop of pink on her lips, providing a fresh, vibrant contrast to her summery outfit. Paired with soft, cascading waves the whole look had a quiet luxury, laid-back vibe making her seem as if she had just stepped out of a serene beachside getaway.

Beside her, Shahid Kapoor looked dapper, proving that they are indeed the epitome of couple goals.

This latest look of Mira Rajput is a testament to her impeccable taste and how she effortlessly bridges the gap between high fashion and relatable elegance. On 10, how much would you rate Mira’s outfit? We are definitely going for 10 on 10.

