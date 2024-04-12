EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur admits toughest part about acting is moving on: 'Crazier than romantic heartbreak'

Mrunal Thakur has earned much acclaim in the South and Bollywood industries with prominent movies like Hi Nanna, Sita Ramam, Jersey, Made In Heaven Season 2, and many more. Time and again, with her acting prowess, she has proved her mettle and earned a name for herself.

Now, Mrunal sat with us for an exclusive fun segment where she talked about some of her most loved and iconic characters and also shed light on her previous experiences.

Mrunal Thakur talks about the toughest part of acting

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mrunal was asked about the toughest part of acting and she replied, "If you are not in sync, that magic won’t happen. What is difficult is when a movie ends and when you come back home, it feels like a heartbreak. It’s like, I love those characters and I’ll never get to be them."

She further added, "This heartbreak is actually crazier than an actual romantic heartbreak. There are days when I am just like, I don’t know what to do. If there’s one character that I want to be, it's Sita Mahalaxmi. So, the most difficult part is to move on, because for me, I have lived through those characters and someone just told me that I need to leave those characters behind, Mrunal. I am trying to do so, and that is the toughest part."

Mrunal Thakur opens up about rejections and struggles

The Jersey actress further opened up about the rejections and struggles that she has faced in her career to date. Mrunal said, "I want to say thank you to all the people who rejected me, because that made me realize that I was not good enough then. But because I got rejected, I made myself good enough now. So, in my head, I was like something wasn’t there in me then."

The actress went on to add, "I would be lying if I said that I am not a competitor, I am. I want to learn, and there is nothing wrong with you; it's just the qualities that we lack for a character at a particular time. I want to thank all filmmakers because rejection is so important and it makes you who you are."

Mrunal Thakur on the work front

On the work front, Mrunal was recently seen in The Family Star co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and the movie got rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The film's story revolves around the life of Govardhan, a middle-class man who strives for his family’s well-being. Along with that, he falls in love with a new acquaintance in his life, making it the crux of the film.

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in various Hindi films and shows, including Lust Stories 2, Jersey, Made in Heaven season 2, Super 30, and Pippa, while also playing the lead role in the Nani starrer Hi Nanna. The flick was a hit in theaters and was also critically praised, owing to the performances of the actors.

The actress is also set to feature in a key role in the Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan. The Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind-directed film also stars Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz.

