Rashmika Mandanna is a modern fashion icon who consistently ups her fashion game with the most trendy twists, inspiring fans and followers with her unique sense of style. She recently cemented her status as a fashion queen by posting pictures of herself in a stunning head-to-toe embellished black ensemble that was beyond amazing.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a proper look at the Animal actress’ bold and beautiful outfit to get a better idea of Rashmika Mandanna's unique and personal style sense?

Rashmika Mandanna looked incomparable in a black ensemble:

The Goodbye actress always renders onlookers speechless with her mesmerizing wardrobe choices, and her recent outfit was no different. She opted for a floor-length black gown that was all things bold and beautiful. This piece of modern art and allure was created by the fashion mavens at Mishru. The classy gown came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 2,25,000. Isn't that extremely extravagant?

The Sita Ramam actress’ sleeveless gown was thoroughly laden with intricate sequin and tulle embellishments that elevated her costume beyond all comparison. The layered design of the gown was also unique and utterly fabulous. We loved how elegant the attire made the diva look. Even its dark hue literally glowed against her complexion.

This gorgeous, show-stopping, and shimmery head-to-toe black ensemble was inspired by the beauty of sea corals. The statement-worthy piece is undoubtedly an ode to Mother Nature. The beautiful and designer broad straps of the dress with a square-shaped plunging neckline gave her gorgeous gown a rather sultry twist.

Even the body-hugging silhouette of the Varisu actress’ gown elevated and accentuated her curves to sheer perfection. We loved the femme, formal, and fabulous vibe this bewitching gown served because it literally made our hearts skip a beat. This dark and alluring vibe of this piece also rendered us speechless. We loved the retro vibe of this layered outfit, and we’re totally taking notes here.

Rashmika Mandanna’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were flawless:

Rashmika made us gasp by keeping things minimalistic with this mesmerizing all-black gown. This list included silver statement earrings, matching cocktail rings, and beautiful black pumps to complete the whole look. This wise decision ensured that much-deserved attention remained fixated on her classy gown.

Further, the diva completed her outfit with a flawless makeup look, which featured a dewy base with metallic brown eyeshadow, volumizing mascara-coated lashes, and smudged black eyeliner on her eyes. She also added a touch of blush and highlighter to the cheeks. However, Mandanna’s orange lipstick was the highlight of the look.

Furthermore, the Mission Majnu actress’ luscious dark locks were elegantly styled into a crimped look with a side parting, which gave her outfit a retro touch of the 1980s. She is clearly trying to bring back this sassy hairstyle, and we’re totally on board for this one! We are also obsessed with her adorable smile, aren’t we?

So, what did you think of Rashmika Mandanna’s classy ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

