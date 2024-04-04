Mrunal Thakur is a desi delight in her dusky pink anarkali worth Rs.79,900

Mrunal Thakur is on a promotional activity spree for her upcoming film Family Star alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The actress has served some gorgeous looks on several occasions ahead of the film’s release. Looks like the memo given to Mrunal is sticking to ethnic wear for these events, and she understands the assignment and how!

Quite recently, the 31-year-old actress served yet another ethnic look, and this time she was wearing a gorgeous anarkali. Let’s strategically dive into Sita Ramam actress’ latest appearance, which you can easily bookmark for the upcoming festive season.

Mrunal Thakur is an ethnic vision come true in pink anarkali

The Hi Nanna actress opted for a dusky pink anarkali from Riddhi Mehra. Mrunal’s floor-length anarkali features pressed pleats on the skirt. The anarkali also sports a V-neckline and silver work on the upper bodice. She paired it with a matching pink dupatta around her neck. Mrunal’s outfit retails for Rs 79,900. The color of the outfit bloomed against Mrunal’s complexion, proving color theory plays an important role while selecting outfits.

Mrunal's minimal yet stylish accessories

Mrunal added a colour-block twist to her pink outfit by accessorising it with silver jhumkas featuring green stone. It was the only jewellery piece she wore, adding a subtle yet stylish touch to her overall look. Mrunal’s glam team, including Deepali Deokar and Lochan, deserved praise because they elevated her outfit by magically waving the makeup brush across her face. Her glam featured soft pink make-up including lip lipstick, and blushed cheeks with plenty of highlighter and kohl-rimmed eyes. Wearing a side-parted ponytail, her makeup artists gave her face a clean look.

In terms of fashion, Mrunal Thakur has always chartered her course. Whether it’s ethnic wear or western wear, she has infused every outfit with confidence and never let her guard down. Mrunal’s all-ethnic outfit gives good cues for the upcoming festive season, capturing both our attention and hearts.

