Mrunal Thakur’s gold and ivory kurta set is your stylish pick for upcoming festive season

Mrunal Thakur is adding the best projects from Bollywood and the South Indian film industry to her kitty. She has delivered hits like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, and is now gearing up for the release of her next Telugu film Family Star. She stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the project. The actress is fulfilling promotional duties for the film. She is doing so in style!

Mrunal Thakur's unmatched ethnic elegance

On April 1, Vijay Deverkonda and Mrunal Thakur were in Hyderabad for the promotion of their film. Mrunal served us an ethnic look that could be very useful for your upcoming festive season, especially if you have a desi function to attend in summer. The Sita Ramam actress mesmerised her fans in an ivory kurta set. The quarter-sleeved kurta set features an A-line silhouette with delicate embellishments in gold on the neckline, hem and sleeves. She paired her kurta with straight-fit pants in the same colour palette.

Mrunal also carried an ivory net dupatta on her shoulders which had golden embroidery on it. She accessorised the look with big chandbalis and white jutti. That’s not all, Mrunal opted for a dewy base, nude glossy lips, kohl-rimmed eyes and a tiny bindi to round off her look. Her loose curls framed her face well.

Mrunal Thakur serving style with sass for Family Star promotions

She indeed won our hearts with her ethnic look, but for another round of promotions, she transformed from a desi girl to a diva. Mrunal picked up a black corset with a check print on the sides and she wore a sleeveless outfit over a white shirt. She paired her corset with black cargo pants, which had a flared look, multiple pockets and stitch designs on them. This black-and-white combination suited Mrunal quite well. To finish her look, she opted for a high ponytail and silver earrings, and in terms of make-up, she went with kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips and subtle eyeshadow. Black heels gave the final touch to her look.

Mrunal Thakur’s fashion sensibilities should never be tested. On some days she is a boss babe, and on others, a desi girl. In short, adapting to fashion trends is like second nature to her. Until the release of Family Star, we will get to see a new look from her every day for promotions, and we are not complaining!

