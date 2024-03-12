Nora Fatehi has always been a proper fashion icon for her fans and followers around the globe. Although the actress is usually seen in classy athleisure looks, mini-dresses, and super hot body-con outfits with high-fashion elements, the diva dared to go above and beyond to try something very different recently. The actress’ served a minimalist off-duty airport look with a bright yellow salwar suit that looked amazing while, honestly, being the perfect comfy choice for traveling.

Nora Fatehi’s pretty OOTD made a case for ethnic wear elegance. So, why don’t we zoom in and have a closer and more detailed glance at the Crakk actress’ stylish airport attire to understand her latest fashion statement better?

Nora Fatehi’s gorgeous yellow salwar suit:

The Thank God actress was spotted at the airport as she showed off her natural beauty in an elegant yellow suit. This off-duty look not only made a case for the superiority of ethnic wear but also suited the diva-like charm.

The 3/4th sleeved suit with a slightly looser, oversized silhouette helped the diva both look and feel fabulous. The exquisite piece was thoroughly laden with delicate white nature-inspired embroidery that elevated it perfectly.

Further, the classy suit also had a high neckline with white tie-ups, giving the Bharat actress’ off-duty aesthetic a rather sophisticated twist. The diva further paired this calf-length kurta with matching ankle-length salwar pants with a straight fit that looked great with the suit. The high-waisted pants kept things comfortable.

Advertisement

Fatehi also added a matching yellow dupatta to complete her ethnic and elegant airport-ready ensemble. With delicate embroidery all over it and heavily embroidered edges, this dupatta added to the suit’s overall aesthetic, making it look simply spectacular. It’s safe to say that this suit definitely suits Nora, and we undeniably hope that we get to see her in more casual and inspiring ethnic looks. Don’t you agree?

Nora Fatehi’s flawless accessory choices:

Nora chose to keep things minimalistic for this vibrant airport look, letting the suit shine on its own merit. She completed the look with white juttis that perfectly matched the suit’s embroidery, giving the outfit a harmonized appeal. She also wore a silver wristwatch with some classy rings that looked great with the ethnic look.

Meanwhile, Fatehi also left her dark tresses open, styled into a sleek and straight look that allowed her beautiful locks to cascade down her back while perfectly framing her face. This effortlessly chic and manageable hairstyle was a wise choice for an airport-ready look.

Lastly, let’s talk about the diva’s makeup look. She went with a subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-coated lashes, a dash of eyeshadow, heavily blushed and highlighted cheeks, and a touch of lip gloss. We love how well this one works with the whole look!

So, what did you think of Nora Fatehi’s airport look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri serves casual denim-on-denim airport-ready look with Rs 1.64 lacs Saint Laurent bag