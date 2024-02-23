Nora Fatehi has consistently served us with fierce fashion statements. She is known for her unparalleled fashion choices and isn’t afraid to amp up the heat with her super hot and sassy statements. The diva always leaves her fans swooning over the high-fashion elements of her outfits, and we’re head-over-heels in love with her innate sense of style.

Last night, Nora Fatehi attended the special screening of her new movie, Crakk, starring Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, and Vidyut Jammwal. She chose to wear the most spectacular red-hued fusional outfit for the occasion, and we’re still gushing over it. Let’s just zoom right in and take a closer look at the actress’ super sexy OOTN.

What did Nora Fatehi wear to the premiere of Crakk?

For this auspicious occasion, Nora chose to wear a color that embodies the vibes of passion and energy. She opted for a vibrant red-hued saree set. And, what made the choice of clothing more intriguing was its meticulously arranged details. The diva’s pre-stitched and sheer saree featured lush layers of ruffles attached to the pallu that made the piece look undeniably modern.

Further, she chose to pair her ruffled saree with a matching sleeveless crystal-encrusted blouse. This helped the diva flaunt her well-toned figure. The classy blouse had a deep plunging V-shaped neckline attached with wide straps, adding a touch of subtle finesse and sultriness to the overall ensemble.

Crafted delicately by merging rich organza and chiffon fabric, this pretty drape, which was created by none other than creative designer, Ridhi Mehra, came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 84,800. Isn’t that luxurious?

It’s quite safe to say that with the perfect blend of eye-catching ruffles and a captivating V-neck blouse, the actress was able to serve us yet another attractive and appealing look. To say that we’re flabbergasted would be an understatement.

How did Nora Fatehi elevate this saree look?

The Sexy In My Dress singer chose to complete her outfit with gold-colored sandals, adding some panache to the whole look. These heels played visibly well with the whole formal outfit and matched the diva’s accessory picks, giving it a rather well-thought-out appeal. A wise choice indeed!

However, when it came to accessories, Nora chose to keep things minimalistic. She added crystal gold floral stud earrings, elevating her outfit without actually stealing focus from it.

But that’s not all! She also added a matching red-colored custom mini coco bag from Doux Amour. This tiny jewelry bag, worth Rs. 7,499, embellished with a shimmery floral design went perfectly with the diva’s whole aesthetic.

Meanwhile, Fatehi also chose to tie her dark tresses up and styled them into a very stylish yet dramatic high ponytail. This well-tied hairstyle with sassy flicks on the sides reminded us of the retro ponytail hairstyles that were all the rage in the 80s. It suited the diva’s whole look while beautifully framing her face.

Lastly, let’s talk about her subtle yet glamorous makeup look. The Hip Hop India judge chose to go for a dewy base with well-shaped eyebrows, dramatic false lashes, and shimmery eyeshadow. She also added subtly blushed cheeks with a glittery highlighter to her look. But the star of the show was her matte nude lipstick. And, we’re sincerely obsessed with it!

So, what did you think of Nora Fatehi’s fusional ensemble?

