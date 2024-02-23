Yami Gautam, one of the most talented and undeniably ravishing actresses in Bollywood, is known for her ability to always look amazing no matter what she chooses to wear. The beautiful actress merges comfort with class while choosing an outfit for herself, and we love her for that.

Last night, the OMG 2 actress attended a special screening for her upcoming movie, Article 370 with her husband, Aditya Dhar. For this occasion, the mom-to-be was wearing a stylish and vibrant red and gold-colored ethnic outfit while flaunting her adorable baby bump. Why don’t we zoom in and take a closer look at Yami Gautam’s outfit for the star-studded premiere night?

What was Yami Gautam wearing for the premiere of Article 370?

The Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga actress recently attended the premiere of her upcoming movie, Article 370, For this special occasion, the diva was all decked up in a simply elegant and vibrant red-hued suit. Her full-sleeved suit featured intricate gold-colored embroidery on the yoke, and surrounding the neckline. The same embroidery patterns also graced the edges of her suit’s sleeves. The high neckline made her outfit look more sophisticated. The diva looked adorable while proudly flaunting her baby bump.

Meanwhile, She paired her oversized silk kurta with matching ankle-length pants. These wide-legged pants had a rather ruched style which added to her whole ensemble’s overall texture. These high-waisted salwar pants also added an additional level of comfort to her outfit. The Kaabil actress further added a matching sheer dupatta to complete her salwar suit set. This red dupatta had gold sequin work at its edges which gave it that minimal festive touch. She also draped her dupatta gracefully to enhance the piece’s overall look. The Vicky Donor actress’ vibrant red and gold outfit proved that Yami’s maternity style is all about comfort and simplicity, and we’re honestly so glad!

How did Yami Gautam elevate this outfit?

Furthermore, Yami chose to complete her classy look with metallic flat sandals which look comfortable while complementing her outfit. The diva also chose to keep things minimalistic with her accessory choices while keeping the traditional look going. She added embellished gold kadas for that bling factor with her suit along with matching gold Kashmiri traditional earrings known as Dejhoors. These delicate and long chain-like earrings are worn by Kashmiri Hindu brides to bring good luck on their big day. Often passed down as a family heirloom, this traditional pick was a wise choice!

Yami left her hair open and styled it into natural waves. She went for a minimalistic makeup look for the occasion. For her eyes, she opted for a subtle touch of eyeshadow with mascara-laden eyelashes. A sheer blush adorned her cheeks. However, the star of the show was her glossy nude-colored lipstick, and of course, her incomparable natural glow. The diva’s pregnancy glow stole the show!

So, do you agree with our opinion? what did you think of Yami Gautam’s maternity style? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away.

