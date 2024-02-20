Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the OG fashionista of Bollywood, is known for her ability to top the list when it comes to high fashion. The actress goes above and beyond to serve the most classy and aesthetically exceptional outfits that always mesmerize onlookers. Recently, the diva was once again, papped at the Delhi airport with her hubby, Anand Ahuja, while wearing a simple yet classy outfit that left us wanting to know more about her look.

So, would you like to have a closer look at the Aisha actress’ airport attire? Well, let’s just zoom right in and take a detailed glance to try and understand Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s airport fashion statement.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja served fashion finesse with a classy airport look

The AK Vs AK actress’ recent airport attire was all things formal, fabulous, and classy. It featured a muted dark brown-colored pantsuit which was layered with a formal blue-colored shirt. This full-sleeved and collared shirt was tucked into her pants, making her outfit look put together and neat.

The pantsuit featured a full-sleeved double-breasted blazer with two buttons at the waist. The slightly oversized blazer was left open to display the contrasting blue-colored formal and crisp shirt. The elegant blazer also had OG shoulder pads which ended up elevating the piece while adding a layer of sophistication to the same.

The Khoobsurat actress chose to pair this with matching muted dark brown-colored pants. These ankle-length pants had a rather straight yet slightly oversized fitting, making them look both classy and comfortable. These high-waisted pants would make a great choice for traveling.

The Zoya Factor actress pulled off the entire look like no one else could have which speaks volumes about her innate sense of style. It was slightly oversized which gave the actress the space to feel comfortable and look confident in her choice of airport attire. Even the color of the pantsuit looks great with her complexion. This one is a solid 10/10.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were on point

Furthermore, the diva’s choice of brown leather loafers was perfect to complement her classy pantsuit. Their classic design and timeless appeal seemed to harmonize with her outfit, thereby helping the diva flaunt her ability to create a well-rounded ensemble no matter the occasion, even for a simple airport look.

Sonam also chose to pair her outfit with small gold-colored hoops and dark-tinted sunglasses with a square-shaped frame. But, that’s not all, she also chose to add an Hermès rouge Kelly Sellier 28 sling bag to her outfit. This classy bag with gold hardware, is worth a whopping Rs. 9,40,545.

With tonal stitching, a front toggle closure, a clochette lock, an interior lined with Rouge Vif chevre, and the Hermes logo engraved on the exclusive piece, this bag was a great addition to elevate her whole outfit. Meanwhile, she also chose to leave her hair open and styled into a straight look that beautifully framed her face while cascading down her back and shoulder.

Makeup wise Sonam also chose a bold no-makeup look with a dab of lip gloss to highlight her lips. We love Sonam Kapoor’s minimal approach not just towards her outfit but her makeup as well.

So, what did you think of the actress’ airport look? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away.

