Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the most talented and beloved OG fashionistas of Bollywood, is known for her ability to always go above and beyond to serve fashion finesse. The actress is obsessed with all things fashion and her fashion-forward choices always scream sheer elegance. Keeping up with the same, the pretty actress was recently seen wearing a beyond-stylish black and white ensemble.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the pretty The Buckingham Murders actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s gorgeous white-colored cotton shirt dress making an incomparably classy fashion statement. Are you ready? Let’s just jump right in.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks elegant in black and white ensemble

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress was recently papped while wearing the most exceptional all-white outfit with black accessories that was straight out of our dreams. This classy outfit featured a buttoned-down pristine white-colored shirt dress.

The calf-length midi dress had a v-shaped neckline with a collared style which looked effortlessly chic. The neckline also added a layer of sultriness to the Jaane Jaan actress’ otherwise classy and sober white elegant outfit. The cool pockets on both sides were a plus.

Further, the midi dress was cinched at the waist with a sleek white ribbon that accentuated her waist perfectly. Meanwhile, the chic yet unique silhouette of the dress also hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places, helping her flaunt her well-toned figure.

Meanwhile, the slightly oversized fitting of the dress allowed the actress to look amazing and feel comfortable at the same time. The sassy balloon-like sleeves and ruched design of the dress made her whole shirt dress look fabulous while elevating its overall texture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were on fleek

Furthermore, Kareena chose to complete her black-and-white outfit by pairing her pristine white-colored shirt dress with contrasting black heels. This added a monochromatic layer to her otherwise all-white ensemble.

The fabulous actress also chose to leave her dark tresses open and decided to style them into natural-looking loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her shoulders while framing her face to sheer perfection. This hairstyle definitely complemented her ensemble’s overall aesthetic.

On the other hand, Khan went for a rather glamorous makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle brown eyeshadow, and heavily blushed cheeks with highlighter at all the right places. However, the diva’s pink-ish-nude matte lipstick takes the crown here. We love how this glam makeup look elevated her stylish outfit.

It’s honestly quite easy to recreate Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent monochromatic look. All you need to do is pair a classy white-cored cotton shirt dress with your favorite black-colored strappy heels. Feel free to add accessories of your choice, a glamorous yet subtle makeup look, and your favorite hairstyle to complete the look.

So, what did you think of Kareena Kapoor’s white-colored shirt dress? Would you like to wear something like this for an upcoming event or party? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below.

