Shilpa Shetty SLAYS like a boss babe in grey blazer with puff sleeves and matching wide-legged pants

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry but even beyond that, the diva knows exactly how to ace all her ensembles with her unique sense of style, charming personality, and fashion-forward choices. The beautiful starlet was recently papped wearing a gorgeous steel grey power suit, keeping up with her reputation. This all-grey ensemble, styled by Meagan Concessio and Rhia Kapoor legit left us obsessed with the diva’s style.

So, why don’t we just take a closer and detailed look at the talented Sukhee actress, Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s steel grey power suit that left us gasping for more? Let’s just dive right in.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked beyond stylish in a steel grey power suit

The beyond-classy Dhadkan actress was recently seen promoting her upcoming series, created by Rohit Shetty, with talented actors like Siddharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. For this occasion, the talented Hungama 2 actress chose to wear a formal steel grey power suit from the Situationists, featuring an awesome grey blazer with a symmetrical and artistic flap-styled collar, which added a layer of elegance and sophistication to the beautiful actress’ seriously classy ensemble. The beautiful formal piece also has puffed sleeves which added a layer of femininity to her blazer. Shilpa also added a pocket square to complete the look. We’re obsessed with her look.

Further, the blazer’s fitted silhouette hugged the fabulous Baazigar actress’ curves at all the right places, helping her flaunt her well-toned body. Complementing the same, the gorgeous wife of Raj Kundra chose to wear matching steel grey wide-legged pants with an oversized silhouette which ended up fitting her oh-so-comfortably while elevating her entire look beyond comparison. She also chose to complete her outfit with black-colored sharp-toes pumps, which ended up giving her outfit a rather harmonious appeal and beyond-formal allure.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s accessories, hair, and makeup were also on point

Furthermore, the pretty Nikamma actress chose to take the minimalistic route to accessorize her outfit, with a black and silver wristwatch, minimalistic earrings, and the perfect matching silver rings from Khanna Jewellers. It’s quite safe to say that the diva’s wise decision totally paid off and it visibly kept the focus on her much-deserving formal ensemble. The Apne actress also chose to leave her hair open, styled into loose waves, that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection. Don’t the hairstyle and accessories look great?

On the other hand, the divine Indian actress chose to complete her look with a rather natural-looking and subtle makeup look, with perfectly shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, a soft touch of blush on the cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and a nude-colored matte lipstick, which not only complemented but also elevated her oh-so-formal and classy ensemble. The makeup also accentuated her incomparable natural beauty. This super sassy outfit proved that the beautiful diva knows how to exude formal elegance.

So, what did you think of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s classy ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this for an evening party or a soirée? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

