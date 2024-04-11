Rashmika Mandanna amps up Summer fashion in olive dress and brown boots suitable for a work day

Rashmika Mandanna gave summer fashion a fresh spin in her fitted olive number. She paired her dress with brown-heeled boots and minimal jewelry. Let’s decode!

By Sargun Chabbra
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  07:28 PM IST |  2.8K
Rashmika Mandanna in olive green dress
Image courtesy : Rashmika Mandanna/ Meagan Concessio/ Kalyan Yasaswi

Rashmika Mandanna is also known as the national crush for all the right reasons. But Rashmika isn't just famous for her adorable smile and powerful roles; she's also famous for her fashion sense, and she sets a new standard for fashion with every outfit she wears.Whether Rashmika is on holiday, walking the red carpet, or simply enjoying a casual day out, she never fails to make a statement. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

 

Related Stories

Allu Arjun sends birthday wishes to Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna
entertainment
Allu Arjun sends birthday wishes to Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna
Sidharth, Vicky wish happiness and success for Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday
entertainment
Sidharth, Vicky wish happiness and success for Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday

Her style is characterized by simple silhouettes with clean lines, perfectly balanced to complement her natural beauty. And recently, the Mission Majnu actress wowed us once again with her fashion prowess, serving us a stunning look at an event. Take a look at her latest ensemble.

Rashmika Mandanna’s look in an olive dress

 

Rashmika's olive dress featured wide straps, a square neckline, and a fitted bodice adorned with a zipper at the front. The bodice hugged her figure snugly to the waist, from where the dress flared out gracefully, cascading down to her ankles. 

 

Rashmika Mandanna in olive green dress

The actress’ dress was truly a piece of art and was tailored to accentuate her curves. Meagan Concessio’s styling prowess was evident in every aspect of Rashmika’s look.

Rashmika Mandanna’s matching accessories and glam

The Goodbye actress paired her dress with matching accessories, opting for brown heeled boots from Mach and Mach. Her ears were adorned with intricately designed silver earrings from Atelier Park, adding a touch of sparkle with silver bracelets from In My Element Jewelry. 

However, Rashmika's fashion prowess didn’t stop at her jewelry choices; her glamorous beauty looks were equally noteworthy. Collaborating with makeup artist Riddhima Sharma, she chose a nude makeup look, featuring nude eyeshadow, glossy lipstick, blushed cheeks with highlighter, and white nail polish on her nails to complete. 

 

Rashmika Mandanna in green floral dress

Mandanna gave final touches to her appearance by showcasing her freshly cut bob hairdo skillfully crafted by Priyanka S. Borkar, leaving her hair elegantly open. The sleek and chic bob perfectly framed her face and accentuated her features.

When it comes to Rashmika Mandanna, one thing is certain: she gracefully embraces every trend with confidence. Through her fashion choices, she inspires her millions of fans. It didn't take long for compliments to pour in once the Dear Comrade actress shared a photo. 

Having already made her mark in both the South Indian and Bollywood industries, Mandanna is also solidifying her position as a fashion icon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna exits Allu Arjun’s residence after attending his birthday party

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sargun Chabbra
Sargun Chabbra
Content Writer

A Fashion Communication graduate from NIFT who adores movies, fashion, and scrumptious food. With two years of experience, she

...

Credits: Rashmika Mandanna/ Meagan Concessio/ Kalyan Yasaswi
Advertisement

Latest Articles