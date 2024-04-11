Rashmika Mandanna amps up Summer fashion in olive dress and brown boots suitable for a work day

Rashmika Mandanna is also known as the national crush for all the right reasons. But Rashmika isn't just famous for her adorable smile and powerful roles; she's also famous for her fashion sense, and she sets a new standard for fashion with every outfit she wears.Whether Rashmika is on holiday, walking the red carpet, or simply enjoying a casual day out, she never fails to make a statement.

Her style is characterized by simple silhouettes with clean lines, perfectly balanced to complement her natural beauty. And recently, the Mission Majnu actress wowed us once again with her fashion prowess, serving us a stunning look at an event. Take a look at her latest ensemble.

Rashmika Mandanna’s look in an olive dress

Rashmika's olive dress featured wide straps, a square neckline, and a fitted bodice adorned with a zipper at the front. The bodice hugged her figure snugly to the waist, from where the dress flared out gracefully, cascading down to her ankles.

The actress’ dress was truly a piece of art and was tailored to accentuate her curves. Meagan Concessio’s styling prowess was evident in every aspect of Rashmika’s look.

Rashmika Mandanna’s matching accessories and glam

The Goodbye actress paired her dress with matching accessories, opting for brown heeled boots from Mach and Mach. Her ears were adorned with intricately designed silver earrings from Atelier Park, adding a touch of sparkle with silver bracelets from In My Element Jewelry.

However, Rashmika's fashion prowess didn’t stop at her jewelry choices; her glamorous beauty looks were equally noteworthy. Collaborating with makeup artist Riddhima Sharma, she chose a nude makeup look, featuring nude eyeshadow, glossy lipstick, blushed cheeks with highlighter, and white nail polish on her nails to complete.

Mandanna gave final touches to her appearance by showcasing her freshly cut bob hairdo skillfully crafted by Priyanka S. Borkar, leaving her hair elegantly open. The sleek and chic bob perfectly framed her face and accentuated her features.

When it comes to Rashmika Mandanna, one thing is certain: she gracefully embraces every trend with confidence. Through her fashion choices, she inspires her millions of fans. It didn't take long for compliments to pour in once the Dear Comrade actress shared a photo.

Having already made her mark in both the South Indian and Bollywood industries, Mandanna is also solidifying her position as a fashion icon.

