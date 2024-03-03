Rashmika Mandanna makes an impeccable style statement in a classic black pantsuit

Rashmika Mandanna has grown to become one of the most prominent names in Indian cinema. With the immense success of her recent blockbuster film Animal, actress Rashmika is making waves in the Indian film industry! Known for her versatile style that ranges from ethnic to everything edgy, Rashmika Mandanna makes sure to make head turns every time she steps out.

She dons a saree as gracefully as she steps into a stunning dress that is bound to fetch her tons of compliments. Be it her monochromatic blue pantsuit or the cherry red one, Rashmika Mandanna doesn’t shy away from serving us a pantsuit moment.

And guess what? The actress has done it again! Looking nothing less than a boss lady, she stepped out wearing a chic monochrome black pantsuit. She wore this ensemble as she attended Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 as a presenter, held in Tokyo on March 1, 2024.

Black never goes out of style and Rashmika Mandanna proves it yet again

Rashmika’s style statement in Tokyo is a bold move to make sure all eyes are on her. Looking like a million bucks, the Sita Ramam actress opted for an all-black pantsuit. The edgy power outfit screams style, statement, and high-end fashion.

Advertisement

Her power suit featured a structured cropped blazer with straight-fitted pants. With silk lapels and a boxy structure, the blazer certainly had a fashionista vibe to it. It also featured the current trend of oversized sleeves that complemented the boxy look perfectly. But what caught our attention was the pleated drape over the trousers that created a pleated skirt illusion.

Accessories that elevated Rashmika Mandanna’s look

Mandanna never fails when it comes to achieving a red-carpet look, and with this one, she certainly hit it out of the park. Rashmika flaunted her glam makeup look with muted lips, perfectly highlighted cheeks, and tons of mascara that lifted her eyes.

She further accessorized it with a chunky finger ring and multiple classic hoops. Thanks to the all-black look, Rashmika had the canvas to play around with silver and gold tones of jewelry. And encashing this opportunity, we spot her in a chunky golden classic hoop which she topped up with a press-on silver double ring. We love how she experimented with both tones and kept her look minimal yet statement-worthy!

Rashmika also wore an all-black look recently at Milan Fashion Week 2024

Decked up in a sleek black outfit paired with matching black boots, Rashmika also dazzled the streets of Milan off late. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badan, the Pushpa actress wore a striking black sleeveless gown with ruffled sleeves. Her runway-ready wet hair look was so bold that could have given the fashion models a run for their money.

ALSO READ: Milan Fashion Week 2024: Rashmika Mandanna's runway-ready wet hair look is a blend of boldness and sophistication