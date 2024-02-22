Milan Fashion Week 2024: Rashmika Mandanna's runway-ready wet hair look is a blend of boldness and sophistication

Rashmika Mandanna has upped her fashion game and is taking every possible unconventional route to make a sartorial statement. The actress very well knows how to make heads turn even in a basic jogger suit at the airport. Well, Milan Fashion Week 2024 has officially kickstarted from February 21, and Mandanna took over the Italian fashion capital in an all-black look.

The A-list brand ambassadors of Gucci, Prada, Versace, and Dolce & Gabbana turned enough heads. On the occasion of Onitsuka Tiger's 75th Anniversary, Rashmika Mandanna attended MFW 2024 as the brand ambassador, embodying the spirit of style and sophistication. She graced the fashion week with her impeccable presence in a head-to-toe black outfit layered with a black denim coat.

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, Mandanna wore a stunning black sleeveless gown with a ruffled border on sleeves and added a touch of 'personal layering'- something she loves the most. Earrings with tapering pear-cut diamonds by Studio Renn and sporty shoes completed the outfit.

However, what caught our attention the most was her wet-hair look that had the high-shine finish to make a super impactful runway-ready look.

Rashmika Mandanna attends Milan Fashion Week in an all-black look

Rashmika Mandanna's hairstyle is all about being experimental

Further, hairstylist Priyanka Borkar nailed it by taking a risky and never before tried look on Rashmika Mandanna. She picked a wet-hair look that complimented the Pushpa actress' outfit's mood. One can see in the photo below that Mandanna took all the trendy inspiration to add a quirky touch. She swept all of her wet hair to one side and placed shimmery pink bobby pins to fix the hair in place. It feels modern and, most importantly, because it is done well.

Beauty-wise, makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar once again nailed it by keeping it minimal yet too bold. She brought forth the allure of Rashmika Mandanna's eyes with the soft smokey look, skillfully applied mascara, filled eyebrows, perfectly contoured cheeks, subdued pink eyeshadow, nude lips, and a bit of highlighter accentuated her features.

What do you have to say about Rashmika Mandanna's latest look? Yay, or Nay? Let us know in the comment section below.

