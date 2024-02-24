February's fourth and final week was an undeniable cornucopia of fashion fabulousness. The leading ladies of Bollywood managed to serve some luxurious saree looks, pretty fusion outfits, sexy red-carpet twists, embellished gowns, glamorous dresses, formal wear choices, and fiery modern outfits.

Whether it’s Deepika Padukone’s embellished drape, Alia Bhatt’s vintage velvet saree, Kiara Advani’s layered formal ensemble, or Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s pre-stitched piece with a slit, we are excited to see which outfits will make it onto this week’s best-dressed list. Let’s look back at the incomparable outfits of the week.

8 most stylish outfits worn by Bollywood actresses this week:

Alaya F’s white and green formal look:

Alaya F set social media ablaze by posting the hottest pictures of herself in a green and white formal ensemble with a modern twist. The Jawani Jaaneman actress’ elegant outfit featured a classy pantsuit.

This suit had a slightly oversized white blazer layered over a bralette-like green crop top. She paired this with matching high-waisted pants with a wide-legged silhouette. A great choice indeed!

Ananya Panday’s gold and beige saree:

Ananya Panday attended Rakul Preet Singh’s star-studded wedding this week, wearing a beige and gold saree. This classy pre-stitched drape, created by Arpita Mehta, had a tiered net edge with intricate sequin work.

The Dream Girl 2 actress’s drape was thoroughly laden with applique cut dana hand embroidery and mirror work. She paired it with a sleeveless gold sequinned blouse with a plunging, classy neckline.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani’s gray layered formal look:

Kiara Advani wore a gray formal ensemble this week, which featured a chic sleeveless blazer vest with matching buttons and a V-shaped neckline layered with a matching blazer with shoulder pads and a floor-length trench coat from Tod’s. She also wore an olive green bralette under it, which looked alluring.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress paired it with matching wide-legged pants with dramatically flared edges that looked very stylish. She completed the look with matching sandals and elevated it with a classy silver choker, earrings, bracelet, and rings.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s black slit-cut saree:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra attended Rakul Preet Singh’s sangeet night this week. For this fun occasion, she wore a spectacular black net Ritika Mirchandani saree featuring intricate geometric cutwork.

The Indian Police Force actress’ glittery black pre-stitched saree had a sexy thigh-high side slit. She further paired it with a matching full-sleeved blouse with shoulder pads and a deep V-shaped neckline, which looked all fiery.

Alia Bhatt’s black and gold vintage saree:

Alia Bhatt has, once again, decided to represent Indian Culture on a global scale by wearing a gorgeous dark blue Sabyasachi saree. The Dear Zindagi actress looked regal, with classy gold embroidery at the piece’s edges.

The beautiful diva further paired her velvet drape with a matching sleeveless velvet blouse with broad straps and a deep, circular neckline, which looked visibly flawless.

Rashmika Mandanna’s suave black look:

This week, Rashmika Mandanna attended Milan Fashion Week as an ambassador of Onitsuka Tiger on the occasion of their 75th Anniversary. She wore a bold all-black and sassy ensemble for the fashion-forward event.

The Animal actress’ outfit featured a simply fabulous sleeveless dress with a cool ruffled design on the sleeves and a sophisticated high neckline. She layered it with a matching full-sleeved oversized coat that looked amazing.

Deepika Padukone’s sequinned white saree:

Deepika Padukone rendered us speechless yet again. The fashion queen of Bollywood went global while wearing a pristine white Sabyasachi saree for the 77th British Academy Film Awards in London. This luxurious ensemble was all things spectacular.

Advertisement

The drape, thoroughly laden with shimmery sequin work, merged contemporary elegance with a side of sass. The Jawan actress paired it with a sexy sleeveless and backless blouse that visibly made all the difference.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s white shirt dress:

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted this week on the sets of Neha Dhupia’s talk show, wearing the basic white shirt dress. But, let’s be honest, only the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress can make an effortlessly casual shirt dress look just so awesome.

The buttoned-up calf-length midi dress had a collared V-shaped neckline with a chic ribbon accentuating the waist. The cool pockets on both sides of the dress were a fun touch. The diva added dangling earrings to elevate her look.

It’s quite safe to say that this week was a total display of fashion perfection. Way to close February with a sincerely stylish bang, Bollywood beauties!

So, do you agree with our picks? Which one of these outfits is your favorite? Please comment below and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor serves formal finesse in maxi dress with trench coat and Rs 18.92 lacs Birkin bag