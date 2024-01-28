Sara Ali Khan, one of Bollywood’s youngest actresses, is known for her ability to always be on trend. The talented actress’ fashion choices are visibly simplistic. She always values comfort over luxury and class, and that’s very unique to her. But there are also fashion-forward moments where the trendy diva likes to merge basic elements with luxurious elements to create fashionably fabulous, trendy, and oh-so-sassy moments. We’re seriously obsessed with the classy diva’s overall ensemble.

So, why don’t we zoom into the details of the talented Metro In Dino actress, Sara Ali Khan’s basic and casual airport-ready ensemble to understand how she was able to create such a modern and classy fashion statement? Are you ready? Let’s just get right on it.

Sara Ali Khan exuded effortless elegance in a comfortable outfit

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress was recently spotted and papped at the private airport in Mumbai while wearing an effortlessly casual and comfortable ensemble. This outfit featured a cropped white-colored top with half sleeves and a collared V-shaped neckline. This ended up adding a modernistic and feminine twist to her overall airport-ready ensemble. The diva’s top fitted her perfectly while helping her flaunt her well-toned body like a boss girl. Doesn’t the talented Love Aaj Kal actress look seriously exceptional?

Further, the classy Attangi Re actress chose to pair this cropped top with wide-legged denim jeans with a classy ripped effect at her knees. These jeans had an oversized and baggy silhouette which made her look oh-so-sassy and effortlessly classy. The baggy jeans also added a layer of comfort to her airport ensemble which helped the diva for travelling purposes. It also gave her outfit a very modern Gen-Z-like aesthetic which is, of course, a need for all young divas. We love all her choices for this outfit.

Sara Ali Khan’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were flawless

Furthermore, the Gaslight actress also chose to complete her easy, breezy, and effortless ensemble with matching white sneakers which gave her outfit a harmonious appeal while adding layers of comfort and class to her outfit. The Love Aaj Kal actress also chose to add a pink heart-shaped necklace and layered neon-hued bracelets to add to her outfit’s overall allure. She also added dark-tinted sunglasses with a matching chunky white frame to elevate her basic ensemble and give it a cooler appeal. She also left her hair open, letting her dark tresses flow naturally to elevate her ensemble.

But that’s not all, the classy diva chose to carry the Balenciaga Small Neo Cagole tote bag, which is approximately worth Rs. 2,03,638. This exceptional fluorescent yellow bag is exclusively made in Italy and created out of pure lambskin and has an extremely classy embossed logo on the front with a convenient and awesome heart-shaped mirror tag and adjustable detachable shoulder strap. It also comes with classy silver-tone hardware which adds to the piece’s overall look. Meanwhile, she also went for a daring no-makeup look, and we’re head-over-heels in love with the talented diva’s fit.

It’s quite safe to say that we’re obsessed with Sara Ali Khan’s easy, breezy, and sassy ensemble, aren’t you? What did you think of her exceptional airport outfit? Would you like to wear such an outfit? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

