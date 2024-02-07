The beautiful and pure form of love that is shared between a mother and her child is incomparably pure. This amazing connection transcends time and space to present its effects in all aspects of the daughter’s life, and even her fashion choices. This was proven recently when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja chose to wear her mother’s pretty and vibrant red and old colored 35-year-old gharchola. But this isn’t the only time she borrowed something from her mother’s closet. The pretty actress also raided her mother’s wardrobe for shimmery traditional jewelry. We’re absolutely obsessed with this incident, as well.

This gorgeous ensemble looked incomparable and paid homage to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s beloved mother, Sunita Kapoor. The beautiful AK vs AK actress looked beyond beautiful for this occasion. Why don’t we diva right in and take a detailed look at the classy actress’ wedding outfit? Are you ready? Well, let’s just get right to it.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja decked up in her mother’s beautiful jewelry

After serving vibrant red-carpet looks at various award shows recently, the gorgeous Aisha actress arrived home to deck up in traditional silhouettes that screamed all things luxurious, opulent elegance, and sheer glamour. The fabulous off-white couture outfit that she chose to wear was created by none other than the fashion maven, Anamika Khanna. She ended up attending the wedding function in an off-white piece which had a sequinned off-white kurta.

This Sanju actress' piece had floral gold thread embroidery and heavy as well as beautiful gota patti adornments on the piece’s asymmetrical border. The beautiful diva further wore this with floor-length and wide-legged palazzo pants that were thoroughly laden with matching golden applique and zari work with intricate embroidery. She also layered this with a matching modernized cape that gave the outfit an overall fusional appeal.

What were the statement pieces that Sonam Kapoor chose to wear?

The Blind actress was successful in adding some much-needed bling to her fusional and subtle ensemble. She paired the fitted piece with her mother's jewellery that stole the show. This included a statement maang-tikka which delicately graced the diva’s forehead.

The Delhi-6 actress’ outfit also included matching jhumka-like heavy traditional earrings with classy kadha-like bangles and gorgeous rings as well. If you are a bride-to-be or attending your colleague, friend, or family member’s wedding, get inspired by this ethnic look. This perfectly merged with her glamorous makeup look with glassy brown lipstick, as well as her well-formed low bun with a middle parting, as well.

So, are you feeling inspired by the pretty diva? Do you love her classy fusional ensemble and her mother’s timeless jewelry? Do you also like to raid your mother’s oh-so-awesome closet for festive occasions? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us through the commence section below, right away.

