Sonam Kapoor brings splash of florals in white maxi dress layered with brown jacket

Many Bollywood celebrities often nail unique outfits while keeping their personal style on top, and one such celebrity is Sonam Kapoor. The diva’s fashion consistently makes headlines, and these days she is quite attracted to flowers since florals perfectly align with the lively atmosphere of summer. Once again, Sonam showcased her love for florals in a flowy outfit and is the perfect pick for summer because it’s easy breezy.

Sonam Kapoor brings flower power

Sonam Kapoor was seen with Anand Ahuja this afternoon and as always, the raanjhanaa actress looked amazing. She was wearing a white dress with multicolored floral prints all over it. If you feel like there are fewer flowers on her dress, Sonam layered the dress with a brown jacket that had red, yellow, purple, and dark-colored flowers on it. The jacket had white lace borders on its sleeves, pockets, and buttons attached. Sonam’s maxi dress was closed up to the waist and flowed freely below it.

Breezy floral dresses are a quintessential wardrobe staple for summer. They keep you cool even on the hottest days and florals add a playful touch to your outfit while braving the scorching heat. Whether you are going for a long drive in the evening or having lunch with close ones in the afternoons, these dresses can be your go-to. If a fashionista like Sonam Kapoor has given her approval to floral dresses, it definitely means there is something special about them.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor’s exquisite accessories

The Neerja actress knows how to enhance her look with the right accessories. With her floral ensemble, she opted for silver earrings and held an expensive maroon-colored Hermes Kelly bag in her hand. She also wore black sunglasses and had brown sliders on her feet. Sonam kept her make-up very light, opting for brown lipstick, and maintained a very natural complexion. She wore her long hair straight and left it open. The diva matched her cherry-toned lips with her bag.

Whether it’s animal print, floral print, or solid colors, Sonam Kapoor knows how to make a statement in every print. Floral dresses exude femininity and work for all aesthetics. If you are also looking to embrace florals this summer, scrolling through Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram might inspire you. Her sartorial choices will certainly inspire you to experiment with floral patterns and styles within your means.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor dares to go unconventional in black Richard Quinn dress; setting fashion standards sky-high