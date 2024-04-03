Sonam Kapoor dares to go unconventional in black Richard Quinn dress; setting fashion standards sky-high

Sonam Kapoor is not called the reigning queen of fashion without valid reason and proof. She has consistently proven her title as the fashion queen. Since she entered Bollywood, Sonam has never been afraid to experiment when it comes to fashion. Once again, Sonam grabbed everyone’s attention at a book launch with her fashion sense.

Sonam Kapoor’s distinctive black dress

Sonam Kapoor once again made headlines as she attended a book launch event last evening, and showcased her innate fashion sense. The actress’ striking and unique dress was from the shelves of designer Richard Quinn. The dress had a sheath silhouette that ended just before her ankles. Her dress had a round neckline and full sleeves.

Her black dress was adorned with small silver sequins all over, along with white floral prints. The studs on Sonam’s dress were shining brightly, adding sparkle to her outfit and enhancing its overall appearance. The most unique feature of her dress was the structured boxy shoulders. Sonam looked nothing short of fabulous, and it was the kind of outfit only she could have pulled off.

Sonam Kapoor’s statement accessories and glam

Wearing clothes and styling them are two different things, and Sonam Kapoor is one of those Bollywood divas who understands the difference between the two. The black actress paired the dress with black heels, completing her monochrome look. She adorned tiny silver studs in her ears and fingerrings that matched the studs of her dress.

The Raanjhanaa actress opted for a knotted bun with a middle part, adding a black bow to it. For make-up, Sonam applied black kohl on her eyes, along with blushed and contoured cheeks blended with highlighter on her cheeks, and finished with red lipstick on her lips.

Sonam Kapoor’s mesmerizing look in Dior

It’s not the first time that Sonam has worn a dress from a renowned designer or brand. Sonam has a penchant for wearing outfits from top designers. Just a week ago, Sonam shared a breathtaking look in a white Dior dress. She picked an ankle-length white dress with a square neckline adorned with lace detailing. Her dress had puffed sleeves and she cinched the waist of her dress with a silver belt from Dior. For accessories, Sonam picked pearl drop earrings, tan- colored bucket hat and matching heels. The black lady Dior bag served as an arm candy for Sonam.

For her glam, Sonam opted for gentle waves and her make-up picks included brown eyeshadow, volumising mascara, contoured cheeks and nude lip tint. She added a pop of color to her white dress with her cherry nails.

Every time Sonam Kapoor steps out to attend any event, her outfits are worth keeping an eye on! Share your thoughts on her latest look in the comments.

