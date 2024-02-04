Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the OG fashionista of Bollywood, is known for her ability to make and break trends with the power of her exceptional sense of style and simple fashion-forward choices that always leave us begging for more. The talented diva was able to keep up this reputation as she recently wore a simply classy dark blue and gold outfit for an incredibly auspicious luncheon, and we are quite literally obsessed with her confidence and elegance.

So, what are we even holding on to? It’s time to zoom in to take a closer look at the intricate and beautiful elements of the Khoobsurat actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s incomparably classy ensemble for the occasion, which legit has us OBSESSED. Are you ready? Well, let’s just dive right in.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja exudes beauty in a modern dark blue outfit

The gorgeous Aisha actress recently chose to wear a classy dark blue co-ord set for a luxurious luncheon that she hosted. Her co-ord featured a full-sleeved blazer-like closed dark blue shirt with antique-looking golden-colored buttons and a high Chinese collar.

The Neerja actress’ classy top was also laden with gold embroidery work with balloon-like sleeves. However, the highlight of the top has got to be the scintillating golden statement broach with intricate kundan work and gold patterns which made it all the more exclusive.

Further, the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actress chose to pair this with a floor-length skirt made out of the same material. This skirt was also thoroughly laden with the same gold embroidery work, and it looked seriously classy, accentuating the top’s beauty.

The talented Veere Di Wedding actress chose to wear this gorgeous custom co-ord set created by none other than Kunal Rawal because it represented the beauty of modern India’s culture with a design that appeared as the modern version of an Indian lehenga.

Sonam Kapoor’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup look amazing

Furthermore, the Blind actress chose to complete her incredibly classy gold-colored statement earrings with Kundan work that matched the broach. She added classy rings and a statement gold and brown watch that looked sincerely classy. These statement accessories made us fall head-over-heels in love with the diva’s unique sense of style.

Meanwhile, Sonam chose to comb her hair back and style it into a half-up and half-down look that allowed her hair to cascade down the back while making sure that her beautiful face was visible.

We simply love how she chose to go for a rather subtle makeup look for this one, with sleek eyeliner, subtle eyeshadow, heavily blushed and highlighted cheeks with a nude-ish pink lipstick. It was a totally wise decision that kept our focus fixated on her formal and sassy ensemble.

Doesn’t she look exactly like the modern version of an 18th-century noblewoman? We’re obsessed with the depth of this design as it appears simple but hits on different levels.

So, what did you think of the Saawariya actress’ classy outfit? Are you as obsessed as we are? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.