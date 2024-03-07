Suhana Khan dazzles in Amit Aggarwal bloom gown for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration gave us some stunning looks to swoon over. Amidst the pool of glamor, we spotted tons of designer couture that were as exceptionally magnificent as the others. However, what stole our attention was Suhana Khan rocking a gorgeous burgundy Bloom gown and looking nothing less than an epitome of beauty.

Be it her sultry saree pictures, or her retro corset style statements, The Archies actress knows how to dazzle every outfit with equal panache. Similarly, for the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations, she brought her additional glitz and glamor in an ensemble by ace designer Amit Aggarwal.

Suhana Khan looked bewitching in classy off-shoulder burgundy gown

The glamorous daughter of the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan made sure to grab some extra attention and was certainly shining brighter than a diamond. Giving us Jessica Rabbit feels, Suhana Khan looked captivating as she stepped out in a chic off-shoulder gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she exuded elegance which served as a perfect highlighter to her status as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

This burgundy-colored gown featured a mermaid silhouette that Suhana worked with her ultimate grace and charm. The custom-made gown was inspired by the designer’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. It featured intricate detailing of the designer’s signature skeletal flower motifs all over. Crafted with precision and embellished with the right ounce of shimmer, the outfit was indeed nothing short of stunning.

The signature embroidered metallic hand-woven flower patterns looked even more astounding against the matching burgundy canvas. In fact, the classic skeletal flower motifs were further elevated with ceramic beads, fine cording, and glasses that added the right kind of bling to the ensemble.

Here’s how Suhana accessorized the look in the most understated way

Adhering to the Gen-Z norms of keeping it minimal yet statement-making, The Archies actress opted for simple stud earrings and a matching cocktail finger ring. These jewelry pieces also aligned with her look that left us awestruck. The studs and ring combo featured a similar rose petal as to the detailing all over her dress. Such an understated yet bang-on move, isn’t it?

When it came to her glam, Suhana Khan went for her classic dewy makeup, pink lip tint, rosy blush on the cheeks, and kohl-rimmed eyes with oodles of mascara. Her center-parted hairstyle gave her modest attempt at effortless styling a perfect touch.

