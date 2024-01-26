Suhana Khan serves major winter vacay-ready looks; from turtlenecks to luxe accessories

Hey, fashionistas! Suhana Khan, a Gen-Z beauty, recently took to Instagram to post some stunning photos from her Paris trip. She was sighted at the famed Paris Fashion Week when her best friend Ananya Panday stole the show with her incredible runway walk. But let us pay attention to Suhana's wardrobe choices.

Suhana Khan showed that she understands how to wear comfy outfits in the most elegant way possible. Her clothing during her vacation offers us major fashion goals. From smart casual apparel to luxe accessories, she mastered it all. The Archies actress easily displayed her fashion expertise, whether in a fashionable street-style outfit or an elegant evening ensemble.

So, if you're searching for some real fashion inspiration, simply scroll down to check out her magnificent outfits and accessories picks. Read on as we explore Suhana Khan’s Parisian vacay wardrobe.

Suhana Khan in beige co-ord

Her first outfit exemplifies stylish earthy tones. Suhana wore a sleeveless warm beige shirt with a matching skirt. In terms of budget-friendly approach, this elegant top costs only Rs 1,890.

Suhana understands how to elevate her outfit with gorgeous accessories. She decorated her earrings with dazzling diamond solitaires, which provided an air of refinement to her entire winter look. Her choice of eyewear was Givenchy's 4G sunglasses in Acetate, which cost Rs. 26,000.

Khan completed her look by wearing a magnificent Cartier watch and an exquisite stone-studded bracelet.

Suhana Khan in gray co-ord

Suhana Khan arrived with another breathtaking appearance that is the whole MOOD. Suhana chose a turtleneck co-ord that exudes flair and coziness. She readily wore an eye-catching gray High Neck Knit Sweater, which goes for a shockingly affordable price of Rs 2,990.

Suhana combined the comfortable sweater with a beautiful Pleated Knit Mini Skirt, highlighting cost-effective fashion without sacrificing elegance. This beautiful skirt cost only Rs 2,290.

Suhana struck attention with Jacquemus' Le Chouchou Bag in a lovely light brown tone. It absolutely matched her outfit and provided that additional energy to her appearance. She chose sheer black stockings to complete her look.

Suhana Khan in white co-ord

She faced the breeze with amazing charm and panache. Suhana wore a cropped turtleneck shirt with long sleeves, which emphasized her body well. And the figure-flattering skirt she matched it with is breathtaking.

The Tessa Top and Jasmine Skirt from the brand Meshki brought an air of elegance to her look. Suhana completed her ensemble with a Brown Wool Hood Jacket from none other than Burberry.

Suhana accessorized with trendy top earrings, which provided an extra dash of glitter to her style. And her footwear - she finished her look with a pair of brilliant yellow heels, which added a punch of vibrant color overall.

So, we think Suhana Khan is totally obsessed with turtlenecks, and her way to face the breeze is next level. Which look do you love the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

