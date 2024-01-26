Sunny Leone, one of Bollywood’s most beautiful and talented actresses, is one of the names that is always at the forefront of the oh-so-glamorous fashion scene. The beautiful diva knows exactly how to create fashion statements that are beyond applause-worthy. In fact, the classy diva recently chose to cement her status as a modern-day fashionista, in a classy lime green formal heavily-embellished pantsuit. We love the pretty diva’s pretty ensemble.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s dive deep into the details of Sunny Leone’s timeless lime green elegance, to understand how she was able to leave us swooning with her fashion choices. Are you ready? Let’s get decoding!

Sunny Leone looked undeniably gorgeous in a lime green pantsuit

The Anamika actress recently attended an inauguration event with her better half, and her choice of attire for the event was nothing short of all things perfection. The Ragini MMS 2 actress chose to don a lime green pantsuit that exuded sophistication and glamour. The gorgeous ensemble featured a halter-necked, sleeveless bralette-like embellished crop top which perfectly modernized her beyond-formal ensemble. This also helped the Raees actress flaunt her well-toned waist as well as her super sexy and beyond-enviable figure.

This top, with a deep and plunging neckline, perfectly added a modern flair and a layer of sultriness to her formal and fabulous ensemble. We undoubtedly adore the diva’s oh-so-pretty outfit. The whole ensemble also came with a heavy price tag of Rs. 56,400. But, come on, look at it. We believe that it’s worth it. Further, the beauty mogul also added statement rings and minimalistic earrings, from The Ethereal Store, to elevate her fresh ensemble.

Sunny Leone’s pretty blazer was the highlight of the look

Furthermore, what caught our attention was the fact that her pantsuit, from Nirmooha by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia, featured a full-sleeved and slightly oversized blazer. This had floral hand-embroidery which was inspired by the most beautiful delicate multi-colored flowers in mother nature. We are head-over-heels in love with the beautiful and talented businesswoman’s classic blazer. After all, it added a super feminine allure to her lime green look.

The top, with its short neck and sleeveless design, embraced a bodycon fit that accentuated the talented and confident diva’s curves flawlessly. She also chose to pair this with matching floor-length wide-legged pants which exuded pure comfort and class. She also chose to complete her outfit with matching metallic gold-colored pumps which complemented the diva’s pretty outfit. We are obsessed with the diva’s choices.

So, what did you think about Sunny Leone’s sexy pantsuit? Are you feeling inspired to add modernized formal outfits to your wardrobe? Would you like to wear something like this for an upcoming event or soirée? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

