MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please is set to have a fiery episode. The upcoming episodes of the show will have a lot of drama, emotions, and, of course, love. In an interesting turn of events, Sunny Leone will be seen sharing a devastating story about her heartbreak and how things happened for good.

Sunny Leone reveals breaking up with fiance

The episode takes an emotional turn when Sunny Leone not only consoles Dewangini Vyas but also pours her heart out while recalling her own heartbreaking story of a broken engagement and overcoming betrayal. She said, “I also was engaged once before I met my husband. I had a gut feeling that something was wrong and something was really wrong, he was cheating on me!

She added, "I just asked him if he loved me anymore, and he’s like “no, I don’t love you anymore.” This was two months before our wedding. A destination wedding in Hawaii, the dress was picked, everything was done, paid money and all. And it was like the worst feeling ever, then god did amazing things, and he sent an angel, my current husband, who was there when my mom passed away when my dad passed away. And has been here since. There is a bigger, greater plan for you, and you deserve the best.”

Take a look at the recent promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5 here:

Dewangini Vyas' past

Devangini's ex-flame Divyansh is also a part of the show and is currently in the Ex-isle villa. He revealed the fact that the two of them were engaged; however, due to an altercation between families, they had to break up. He mentioned that Dewangini's parents wanted the couple to get married soon. However, he wasn't financially prepared for the same and thus wanted some more time. He argued with Vyas' father, and later, the duo broke up.

Other highlights of upcoming episodes

As Tanuj Virwani sneakily nudges Akriti about her love connections with any Splitsvillain, she subtly hints at Jashwanth. The Queen of Hearts spices things up and proposes a 'Bicep Challenge,' instantly ramping up the pulse in the villa. Jashwanth effortlessly lifts Akriti, showcasing his impressive muscles. This sizzling squeeze of a moment is so adorable and fiery that it sparks whispers in the villa.

Ameha's bold confession to be with Dev Karan is a perfect moment for Sunny to suggest a romantic dance for the duo. Making things even hotter, the new King of Hearts, Tanuj, introduces a twist with a hula hoop, intensifying the passion and closeness. As the beat drops and vibes heat up, it feels like a match made in 'Reality TV' heaven.

Exes add to the drama in the Ex-Isle villa as they watch what is happening in the main villa. Prompted by the King and Queen, contestants reflect on past relationships, bringing up secrets and tensions. As Siwet and Yuvraj clash, tensions peak.

Splitsvilla X5's first challenge

The following day, contestants gather for the season's first-ever challenge, greeted by the Queen and King of Hearts. Sunny drops the bombshell, announcing that the top 3 boys with the most bands will face the challenge of choosing a girl they vibe with the least.

Uorfi Javed's dramatic entrance promises to shake up the dynamics and keep the audience on the edge of their seats! How will the Splitsvillians react to learning about their exes having a close watch on them from the Ex-isle villa, is something to wait and watch.

