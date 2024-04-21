Trigger warning: The article contains mention of suicide

MTV Splitsvilla X5 is getting quite exciting. The previous episode of the show had one of the biggest mischief reveals of all time as the Splitsvillans faced their exes. As the exes entered the dome session, there was a lot of drama, overwhelming emotions, accusations, and much more. One of the ex-couples with quite a strained relationship and unresolved issues is Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama.

In the previous dome session, Aniket and Deekila had a face-off and the former revealed many secrets from their courtship period.

Aniket Lama's major revelations

As Aniket Lama and Deekila Sherpa came face to face after calling off their relationship around three years ago in an ugly manner, they had many questions to address. Deekila was the first one to burst out about the reason why they broke up and accused Lama of cheating on her.

To defend himself, Aniket went ahead to reveal that he tried committing suicide and ending his life as he was quite affected by the break-up. He also added that he was there for Sherpa when she was almost on her deathbed.

Take a look at a glimpse of Aniket Lama and Deekila Sherpa's conversation:

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama's conversation the next morning

After a fiery dome session in MTV Splitsvilla X5, Aniket, and Deekila sat down to talk with a fresh perspective the next morning wherein she told him that all he expected was for him to accept his mistakes and apologize. However, she lost her cool when he tried to justify and defend himself.

Rigden interfered in the conversation and expressed his wish to be with Deekila, making the matter worse as Aniket lost his cool while Deekila told Rigden that she only connected with him because they were from the same origin.

In the upcoming episodes, the Splitsvillans will put accusations on their exes, as a part of the task, making the episode more fiery and interesting.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

