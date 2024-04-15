MTV Splitsvilla X5 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The previous episode saw the first evicted contestant of the show, Ishita Rawat, make her grand entry into the Ex-isle villa (where ex-flames of Splitsvillans are staying). Ishita's ex-Digivijay and his present connection, Unnati, were disappointed with her entry into the show.

Now, in the upcoming episode, the show will witness one of the major twists, with contestants of the Ex-isle villa ending up in the forthcoming dome session.

Splitsvillans to face their ex-partners in upcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5

In the upcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5, the mischief-maker Uorfi Javed is all set to announce the show's biggest twist. She will call the contestants of the Ex-isle villa as they will face their ex-flames on the show, creating immense drama. As the ex-flames of the contestants enter the dome session, everybody's jaws drop, seeing their exes. There will be a lot of accusations, drama, and emotions in the upcoming episodes.

Anicka Sharma will mention that she was traumatized because of her ex-boyfriend Lakshya Gaur. The duo will have a chat, and a tiff will be seen between Anicka's ex, Lakshya, and her present connection, Siwet Tomar. Later, Anicka and Lakshya will be seen talking cordially, leaving Siwet uncomfortable.

Take a look at a glimpse of the upcoming episode here:

Akriti Negi gets emotional

Akriti Negi's boyfriend from Roadies, Sachin Sharma, will also be present in the upcoming episode. Negi will be seen getting emotional as well as angry as she doesn't want the past topics of their relationship to be discussed on National Television.

Furthermore, in the upcoming episodes, the contestants from the Ex-isle villa will face a trying time with their ex-partners, putting several accusations on them as a part of the task.

