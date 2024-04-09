Popular actress Sunny Leone has been the audience's favorite celebrity for a long time with a massive fanbase. Today (April 9) Sunny shared a special post on social media as she and her husband Daniel Weber celebrate their anniversary. Admiring their journey and marital life, Sunny penned a sweet message for her husband as she wished him today.

Sunny Leone wishes Daniel Weber on their anniversary:

A few hours back, Sunny Leone took to her social media handle and shared her wedding picture with her fans and followers. In this wedding picture, Sunny and Daniel are captured candidly as they pray during their wedding in a Gurudwara.

Sharing this post, the Ragini MMS 2 actress wrote, "We made a commitment in front of God and promised to be together not only in the good times but the really bad ones as well. God has blessed us and our family with so much love! And I hope we continue this path hand in hand forever baby love @dirrty99 Happy Anniversary!"

Take a look at Sunny Leone's post here-

Celebs wish them:

As soon as this picture was uploaded on social media, fans, friends and colleagues flooded the post's comment section wishing Sunny and Daniel on their wedding anniversary. Rannvijay Singha wrote, "Happy anniversary guys!" Divya Agarwal commented, "Happy anniversary my favourite people," Neha Swami commented, "Happy anniversary," and so on the comments continued.

Sunny's MTV Splitsvilla X5 co-host Tanuj Virwani also wished the couple on their special. He wrote, "Happy anniversary guys one of the most sorted and beautiful couples I know."

On the personal front, in 2011 it was revealed that Sunny Leone was married to Daniel Weber. The couple had an intimate wedding and disclosed the news after getting married. The couple has three children- two sons, Asher and Noah, and one daughter, Nisha.

Workwise, Sunny Leone starred in several films over the years. She was also a part of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 5.

Currently, Sunny Leone is seen hosting the popular dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla X5, along with Tanuj Virwani.

