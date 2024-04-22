Things are getting more spiced up with each passing episode of Splitsvilla X5. The show has a shocking concept of keeping the contestant’s exes locked up in the other villa, called the Ex-isle villa. Meanwhile, these exes have to keep a tab on the behavior of their past relationship partners.

Therefore, in the latest episode of this season, the Spiltvillians got the chance to confront their exes and sort out what went down between them. In this process, one of the contestants of the show, Raja disrespected the host Sunny Leone.

Why did Raja disrespect Sunny Leone?

In the recent episode, when Raja gets into a serious argument with her ex-Nidhi and it becomes fiery after some time. However, he loses control and starts using some humiliating words to his ex. It sounded so disgusting that Sunny didn’t let it pass, and certainly warned him not to use such language while talking. She said, “Say what you want, use the right words, and don’t disrespect or humiliate her.”

Responding to this, Raja aggressively replied by stating the law from The Constitution Of India, "According to the article from one of our Indian constitution, we can use whatever language we want."

When Uorfi and Tanuj took a stand for Sunny

After Raja’s rude reply to the actress, Uorfi and Tanuj Virwani took a firm stand against the contestant's behavior towards Leone. Further, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant said “Please don’t disrespect her.”

Whereas, the Splitsvilla 15 host warned him, “Hey don’t speak to her like that, don’t disrespect her again.”

Later, Raja apologized to the actress for her rude behavior, meanwhile, he continued his heated-up conversation with his ex.

Fight between other ex-couples

In the same episode, Digvijay and Ishita’s case unfolded over the infidelity in their relationship. Which further led to some raw revelations and apologies.

Meanwhile, the other couple Lakshya and Anicka candidly opened up about their feelings for each other, and how fortunate they feel for being with each other in the past. Their case disclosed that Lakshya prioritized his work over the relationship while Anicka gave her hundred percent to it.

Things suddenly became worse between Nyra and Siwet, when she was accused of spreading rumors about his mother’s deadly illness.

