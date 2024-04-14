MTV Splitsvilla X5: Digvijay Rathee responds to ex-GF Ishita Rawat's accusation of not giving her closure

In MTV Splitsvilla X5, ex-flames Digvijay Rathee, and Ishita Rawat had a confrontation wherein the latter accused the former of not giving closure to her. Read on to know his response.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Published on Apr 14, 2024 | 05:03 PM IST | 574
Ishita Rawat, Digvijay Rathee
Ishita Rawat and Digvijay Rathee (PC: JioCinema and Digvijay's Instagram)

MTV Splitsvilla X5 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The connections are formed, groups have started to form and rivalries have also started to occur in the show as the show has progressed to its second week. The season created a stir with Splitsvillians staying in Splitsvilla and their ex-flames staying in an EX-isle villa. The Splitsvillians are unaware of their actions being mapped by their exes. 

And with an interesting twist, the contestant who got eliminated last week, entered the Splitsvilla, creating a major shock value. While Digvijay Rathee's ex-flame Ishita Rawat entered the Ex-isle villa, things got spicier.

Digvijay Rathee's ex-girlfriend Ishita Rawat confronts him

After a fiery encounter with Digvijay Rathee and his present connection Unnati, Ishita went to him and told him that she wanted to speak to him in private. Rathee adhered to the same and the duo had a confrontation. Ishita accused Digvijay that he didn't give her closure because of which she feels stuck. Digvijay defended himself by saying that he was very clear and had informed Ishita several times that their relationship didn't have a future. 

Take a look at Digvijay and Ishita's confrontation video: 


Ishita Rawat and Unnati Tomar's fight

As the mischief maker Uorfi Javed announced that the evicted Splitsvillian would enter Ex-isle villa, Digvijay Rathee and Unnati Tomar were disappointed and hoped that Rawat wouldn't enter their villa and come between them. However, to their displeasure, Rawat entered the show. Uorfi asked Ishita to go and meet Digvijay as she knew him from before. Ishita went to Digvijay and stood between Unnati and Digvijay, irking Tomar. 

After a while, Unnati told Ishita that she was only asked to meet Rathee and not stand in between them. The duo shared an argument while Digvijay sided with Tomar as he wanted to develop and explore the connection with her.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5: Digvijay's ex and evicted contestant Ishita ends up at Ex-isle villa; quarrels with Unnati

Credits: MTV Splitsvilla X5's Instagram
