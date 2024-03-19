Saree ensembles are considered the epitome of beauty and elegance in the world of fashion. When it comes to Bollywood fashion, Alia Bhatt, one of the prettiest actresses, leaves no stone unturned with her stunning saree looks. Sarees not only display one's love for traditional fashion but also promote the rich Indian culture, and Alia Bhatt saree looks always leave us speechless!

Let's zoom in and take a closer look at times when Alia Bhatt stunned us with her dazzling saree looks, creating iconic moments in Bollywood's fashion history.

Top 9 classy Alia Bhatt saree looks that deserve applause

The black velvet Sabyasachi saree:

Alia recently promoted her series, Poacher in London, while wearing the most chic and classy black velvet saree that was beyond- gorgeous.

This gorgeous drape has exquisite gold embroidery with scalloped edges at the border that were just perfect. She paired it with a matching bralette with a plunging neckline. This Alia Bhatt saree look was just glamorous.

The Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Ajrakh saree:

Ajrakh-printed sarees have been making the rounds for ages. Alia Bhatt’s recent statement-worthy vibrant saree was created for her by the creative geniuses in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s team.

Advertisement

The embellished red saree came with a contrasting blue drape that was awesome. She paired it with a tube-top-like plunging and off-shoulder blouse along with heavy earrings, and we totally adored the Alia Bhatt look.

The incomparable wedding saree:

Alia Bhatt went for a minimalistic look for her wedding day look, as she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. The beautiful beige saree with intricate gold butterflies and branches embroidery was a delicate work of art.

The beautiful saree had matching embroidered scalloped edges that gave her elegant ethnic ensemble a modern twist. The diva paired this with a matching cap-sleeved blouse that looked fabulous. We adored the Sabyasachi creation.

The yellow Anavila embroidered saree:

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress recently wore a vibrant yellow saree, from Anavila, that looked just fabulous. The pretty semi-sheer drape was a work of art.

The drape was laden with nature-inspired embroidery that elevated it to perfection. She paired it with a matching blouse that had a plunging neckline. We loved this Alia Bhatt in saree look.

The pretty and pink Manish Malhotra saree:

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked like the Indian version of Barbie in a pretty saree that had various hues of pink. The semi-sheer pink saree looked amazing on the talented diva.

The diva paired her vibrant Manish Malhotra drape with a matching blouse with broad straps. The sweetheart neckline of this sexy blouse looked all things fiery and fabulous. We’re obsessed with this Alia saree look.

The Vaishali S Couture silver saree:

Be it a day-to-day saree look or a red carpet-ready ensemble, the Darlings actress knows how to slay in them all. She recently wore a lined silver saree that looked superb.

The diva paired her drape with a matching silver off-the-shoulder blouse with a plunging neckline that looked super hot. The floral work on this pretty blouse ended up elevating it to perfection. We love this intricate Alia Bhatt saree look.

The semi-sheer metallic silver saree:

Bhatt also leaves us gushing when she experiments with unique colors and fashion-forward styles. One such look was the recent silver saree that she carried like a boss babe.

Advertisement

The pretty silver saree with sheer tissue work was just spectacular. She paired it with a matching backless blouse that added a layer of sultriness to the diva’s ethnic ensemble. We loved the unique Alia Bhatt recent saree look.

The ombre Manish Malhotra saree:

Bhatt recently wore a lot of vibrant sarees created by none other than Bollywood’s favorite ace designer, Manish Malhotra. These colorful sarees helped the diva promote her movie.

One of these vibrant drapes was the super sassy ombre drape with a mixture of pink, peach, and blue hues. This was paired with a light blue blouse that just made us gasp. The delicate lace on the edges of the pallu was a cherry on top. This Alia Bhatt in blue saree look was great.

The timeless white Gangubai saree:

Alia Bhatt wore a lot of incredibly stylish and timeless sarees when she was promoting her movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The diva also wore a gorgeous white saree that looked very elegant.

The diva paired her saree with a matching embroidered white blouse with delicate gold work and a sweetheart neckline. However, the highlight of this Gangubai saree look was the red roses that Alia added to elevate her look.

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt’s saree collection? Which one of these Alia Bhatt saree looks is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: From Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty to Karisma Kapoor; who wore what at Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024?