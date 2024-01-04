Khushi Kapoor wears Rs 1.45 lakh Zimmermann mini dress on Koffee With Karan and it’s perfect date night look

Khushi Kapoor, one of the most talented Gen-Z actresses in the industry, is known for her fashion-forward choices and her oh-so-gorgeous ensembles. Keeping up with the reputation, the pretty diva recently graced the Koffee With Karan couch in a show-stopping lime yellow off-shoulder mini dress adorned with handmade appliqué roses from Zimmerman, which totally showcased her fashion finesse, hugging her silhouette with a sultry elegance. And, we’re totally obsessed with this dress.

So, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the Gen-Z fashionista Khushi Kapoor’s lime yellow fashion moment on the Koffee couch with Karan Johar, to understand what made this ensemble all the more gorgeous. Are you ready? Let’s get to it.

Khushi Kapoor serves yellow glory in incredible mini-dress

Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister recently made her way to the Koffee couch while wearing the most sassy and feminine ensemble ever. The talented The Archies actress chose to wear the Matchmaker Rose Mini Dress in Lemon from Zimmerman, approximately worth Rs. 1,45,794, for the occasion, and it literally made our hearts skip a few beats. This gorgeous linen mini dress features piped edges and an asymmetric hem which adds to its overall allure. It also had a body-hugging silhouette that fit her like a glove and accentuated her well-toned body.

The classy ensemble’s supremely feminine touch comes from the handmade appliqué roses that the gorgeous outfit is thoroughly laden with. The pretty upper-thigh-length mini dress also has a tough boning through the bodice. It also had an off-shoulder style with a deep and plunging neckline that added a layer of sultriness to her oh-so-hot ensemble. The talented diva also chose to complete her outfit with matching yellow heels from TwentyDresses, worth Rs. 2,695, which added a harmonious appeal to her outfit. It’s safe to say that we’re in love with her pretty outfit.

Khushi Kapoor’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup choices were also on point

The talented diva chose to take the minimalistic route to accessorize her ensemble and we’re so glad that she did. Because come on, her gorgeous mini dress is totally deserving of some extra attention, don’t you agree? The diva chose to add a V-shaped diamond-studded tennis necklace from Lauren B Jewellery to compliment her oh-so-pretty ensemble. And, we’re literally in love with this delicate fashion choice.

Meanwhile, the diva also chose to leave her hair open, styled into loose waves, that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face perfectly. On the other hand, she also chose to go for a classy makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle brown eye-shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and pretty nude-colored lips, that literally tie the whole look together. This makeup look really elevated the diva’s ensemble, leaving us totally in love with her choices.

This outfit cements Khushi Kapoor’s status as a definite Gen-Z fashion icon and we really can’t wait to see what she wears next. So, what did you think of the talented diva’s oh-so-sexy ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

