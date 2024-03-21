Vijay Deverakonda wears all-white suit with satin shirt and raises temperatures like no one else

When it comes to style, Vijay Deverakonda stands out. His towering physique and silent demeanour might draw moviegoers from all around the world but apart from that, it’s his style that makes his fans and Tinsel Town notice and appreciate him. Throughout the films, he keeps his fans hooked with his looks. While Vijay has sported a bunch of different looks he has always had the audience yearning for more.

Vijay Deverakonda, who stars in the upcoming film “Family Star” alongside Mrunal Thakur, also joined the Amazon event recently. The Arjun Reddy actor caught everyone’s eye with his stylish all-white pantsuit look.

If falling for Vijay was not enough, he gave the girls another reason to do so by showing up at the event in his dazzling appearance. The young actor looked very sensual and attractive while wearing a white satin shirt with a white blazer, and pants. He picked his outfit from the shelves of Os by Os and was styled by Harmann Kaur.

Vijay Deverakonda in all-white ensemble

For his shoes, he selected a new pair of sparkling slip-on oxfords, which completed his outfit by making it look sleeker and more presentable. With the short, newly-cropped hair he had a natural boyish appearance.

Vijay Deverakonda’s throwback white blazer look

It isn’t the first time he has gone for a white suit. He had one on for the first time ever on “Koffee with Karan” with Ananya Panday, and he again looked dashing. For accessories, Vijay added a silver tiger brooch on his blazer and matched his outfit with shiny black oxfords. His neatly cut hair and well-groomed beard completed his look.

On the work front, Deverakonda was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The film is a romantic comedy movie directed by Shiva Nirvana which features actors like Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, and more in key roles.

The actor is next set to appear in the film The Family Star directed by Parasuram Petla, which is currently in post-production. The Family Star features Vijay as a working-class man who can go miles for his family and loved ones. The film was initially delayed from Sankranti this year and is expected to be released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Vijay Deverakonda is also working on Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri’s next film, tentatively called VD12 which has roped in Sreeleela as the female lead.