VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda makes a dapper and stylish entry at Mumbai airport

Vijay Deverakonda was recently seen arriving at Mumbai airport as he had arrived earlier for the Amazon Prime event where they announced the 2024 slate of Indian content coming out. The Arjun Reddy star was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport where he was met by the paparazzi who were gathered there and was seen walking into the airport before he could miss his flight.

The actor was seen wearing a white shirt that had splashes of green on top of it and had a black vest underneath it. His look was well paired with long black pants which went very well paired with his playful look that was accompanied by him wearing a small silver chain and black sunglasses.

Watch Vijay Deverakonda arriving at Mumbai airport

Vijay Deverakonda arrived in Mumbai for the Amazon event as his next film The Family Star starring himself in the lead role alongside Mrunal Thakur has been officially announced as releasing on OTT after the film’s theatrical release.

Interestingly, during the event, Shahid Kapoor also shared the stage along with Vijay where the former hugged him and thanked him for playing the character of Arjun Reddy which gave him the chance to play Kabir Singh later on. Both the actors shared a sweet moment of bromance which was adored by many.

Advertisement

For those who are unaware, Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role which both were directed by Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Vijay Deverakonda’s professional lineups

Vijay Deverakonda was lastly seen in 2023 for the film Kushi starring himself and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The film was a romantic comedy movie directed by Shiva Nirvana which featured actors like Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, and more in key roles.

The actor is next set to appear in the lead role in the film The Family Star directed by Parasuram Petla which is currently in post-production. The film features Vijay as a working-class man who can go miles for his family and loved ones. The film was initially delayed from Sankranti this year and is expected to be released in theaters on April 5, 2024.

Vijay Deverakonda is also working on Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri’s next film, tentatively called VD12 which has roped in Sreeleela as the female lead.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes brother Anand Deverakonda on his birthday; ‘First boy I’ll take with me on fight’