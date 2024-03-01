Grand events organized by the Ambani family always come with an extravagant guest list. Since it’s Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, celebrities from all over the world are all set to come together and celebrate this auspicious occasion.

The grand list includes international celebrities like Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, the Jonas brothers, DJ Bravo, and others. Even Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, and others will grace the occasion.

This will ensure a great fashion turnout, and we can’t wait to see that. Let’s get some more details about the event’s themes.

What will be the themes for the Ambanis’ grand affair?

The Ambani family are great hosts and they always go above and beyond to make sure that their events and celebrations stand apart from the rest. For Anant and Radhika’s 3-day pre-wedding celebrations, the Ambanis have decided on unique fashion themes to make every event more fashionable.

Day 1:

For the first day, i.e. October 1, 2024, the theme for the evening is ‘An Evening in Everland'. For this event, the guests will be expected to dress up in elegant cocktail attire which includes floor-length ball gowns, high-fashion dresses, fusion finesse, cocktail-ready ethnic choices, and others.

Day 2:

For the first event on the second day, the guests will be taken on 'A Walk on the Wildside'. For this event, the guests will be expected to dress up in 'Jungle Fever' clothing. This means chic animal-printed and nature-inspired outfits. The guests are also advised to be comfortable since the event will be held at an outdoor facility.

After this, the next event of the day will be held in the evening i.e. the ‘Mela Rouge' which, as the name suggests, is an Indianized version of all things dazzling desi romance-related. The guests will be expected to come up with their most elegant and spectacular South Asian attires for this event, like lehengas, sarees, fusional gowns, suits, kurtas, and others.

Day 3:

The third day, which is the last day of the celebration will take the guests closer on a beautiful nature walk to bask in the glory of Mother Nature. This event is called 'Tusker Trails'. For this segment, the guests have been requested to dress in chic, casual, and comfortable attire which would make the adventure convenient.

The last and main event of the celebration is called ‘Hashtakshar’. The Ambanis want their guests to celebrate and enjoy the culture, art, and fashion that India has to offer. This is why, the theme of the event is ‘heritage Indian attire'. This will include timeless sarees, Anarkali suits, kurta pajamas, and various other desi outfits.

We are so excited to see the fashion game that these celebrities will bring along to celebrate Anant and Radhika’s wedding, aren’t you?

Which one’s your favorite theme? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

