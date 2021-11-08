7 Products you need to nail Kriti Sanon’s blue glitter eye makeup for a party

Kriti Sanon enjoys a major glam makeup moment, especially when she's attending a promotional event or walking the red carpet. We love her bold makeup looks and her hack of matching her eyeshadow with her outfit to elevate her glam quotient. We pulled out our favourite look of the diva donning a dark blue shimmery dress and matching glitter eye makeup. Her glorious look is an offbeat one to slay at any party or club. If you too wish to recreate her blue glitter eye makeup you have reached the right place!

Prep your skin

Cleanse and tone your face and apply a hydrating moisturiser to set a flawless base that’ll hold your makeup for long. Hydrating and lightweight moisturisers help in not making your base look cakey and artificial.

Apply eye primer

Gently apply eye primer on your lids to keep your eye shadow in place and prevent it from creasing. Primer helps in making your eye makeup last longer and look smoother.

Pick your base shade

Take a flat eyeshadow brush and gently colour your eyelids with your chosen hue, in this case, blue. First, opt for a muted blue tone from the palette and paint inwards to make your area. Then coat the upper lid with a pale purple and darker shade of the same in the bottom to bring out a smudged smokey eye effect.

Blend well

Blending is the key to any good makeup. Let the colours blend and create a gradient from dark black to pale purple show just like the Mimi actress. Though most of you might prefer to blend with your fingers it’s always ideal to use the proper brushes for a clean and hygienic process.

Apply glitter

Once you get the smokey eye effect, the final step is to nail the eye makeup by applying the blue pigment glitter. Gently draw the glitter along the bottom line of your eyes with the help of your brush and topically brush the same in the upper lid.

Groom your brows & lashes

To get the film star like perfection don’t miss out on grooming your brows and volumise your lashes with the help of mascara.

Apply Lipstick

Layer your moisturiser with concealer, foundation and blush and contours. Finish off the glam look with liquid lipstick.

And, tada, you are party-ready with glam glitter eye makeup on! Try it on and do tell us your experience in the comments below.

