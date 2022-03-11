Amazon Sale Offers Today: Grab up to 50 percent off on skincare combo packs

It’s that time of the week when we can indulge in some shopping therapy. Amazon sale offers today make sure you can get your hands on anything you want at slashed prices. The weekend sale is especially on fashion, beauty and skincare products that you can’t say no to. So, here we bring to you products from the Amazon sale that can be part of your everyday skincare regime. As most branded skincare products are costly, this is the best time to get your hands on their combo packs with up to 50 percent off, thanks to Amazon sale offers.

7 Amazon Sale offers today on skincare combo packs

1. Mamaearth Tan Removal Facial Kit

This skincare combo pack consists of face wash, face scrub and Ubtan mask. It’s an ideal combo for tan removal as it features walnut beads that exfoliate the damage caused to the skin due to harsh sun. The turmeric and saffron in the pack also fight tan to give your face a fresh and glowing look.

Amazon Sale Offer: Rs 822

Buy Now

2. mCaffeine Skin Care Combo

Love coffee essence on your skin? It's also super beneficial for tightening the skin and improving skin tone. This skincare set cleanses, exfoliates and removes tan for healthy, caffeinated and energised skin. It is also a great gifting item for your mom or friends.

Amazon Sale Offer: Rs 1717

Buy Now

3. NutriGlow Wine Facial Combo Set

This Facial Kit Contains a deep cleanser, an exfoliating scrub, a nourishing gel, a whitening cream, a face mask pack and a face serum, all with the goodness of red grape extract that makes sure you age like a fine wine. It will not merely keep your skin moisturised but also will allow your skin to attain its essential oils which will make you even more beautiful.

Amazon Sale Offer: Rs 375

Buy Now

4. Wow Vitamin C Facial Kit

The benefits of VitaminC are many. From curing acne, brightening skin tone to fading fine lines and wrinkles, it is one-stop solution for all your skin problems. This skincare set with face wash, toner, serum and mask is perfect for your everyday skincare routine and thanks to Amazon sale offers today, you can now grab them at 43 percent off.

Amazon Sale Offer: Rs 1199

Buy Now

5. Plum Green Tea Face Care Kit

Hydration is the key to most skin ailments. This combo pack on sale consists of a gentle soap-free cleanser that will deeply cleanse your oily, acne-prone skin, an alcohol-free toner to balance the skin’s pH, a light-weight mattifying moisturiser enriched with green tea, a night gel and a naturally derived clay-based mask that is perfect for your weekly skin detox.

Amazon Sale Offer: Rs 1732

Buy Now

6. Good Vibes Skin Care Combo

The antibacterial properties of tea tree inhibit the growth of acne-causing bacteria, reducing the frequency of acne breakouts. This is exactly why you should get your hands on this tea-tree infused skincare combo pack. It leaves the skin feeling fresh and clean.

Amazon Sale Offer: Rs 499

Buy Now

7. Vaadi Herbals Skin Care Pack

Get this skincare combo set from Amazon sale offers today at 17 percent off! The combo includes shower gel, bath bar, sunscreen lotion and face wash that not only get rid of excess oil but also ensure that your skin doesn’t dry up.

Amazon Sale Offer: Rs 520

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Best foundation for daily use under Rs 899 to give your makeup a flawless base and dewy glow