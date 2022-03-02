Best skincare brands in India for every skin type

No matter what your skin type is, you must have a skincare regime. If you are an amateur at skincare, and do not want to spend a fortune on products, you have landed at the right place! Here we have curated a list of affordable yet high-quality skincare products that will give you astonishing results in only a matter of a few weeks.

Best skincare brands in India

1. Simple Refreshing Face Wash

This refreshing face wash is infused with the goodness of pro vitamin B that hydrates the skin, vitamin E that soothes the skin and triple purified water that cleanses the skin. It is a vegan skincare brand and the product is free from alcohol and soap.

Price: Rs.302

Buy Now

2. Azafran Organics Sunscreen

A good sunscreen is definitely a major part of every skincare routine and a step that you definitely cannot skip. This organic sunscreen is formulated with water-rich minerals like calcium, iron and magnesium and will provide natural protection against the harmful sun’s rays. This lightweight and non-greasy sunscreen is also enriched with organic soya butter that will deeply moisturise your skin. Add this product to your cart right away and enjoy the summer season without any worry.

Price: Rs.900

Buy Now

3. I AM LOVE - Spotless

Spotless is a blend of powerful herbs to help against damaging free radicals, increase the skin’s collagen production, smooth wrinkles, prevent neurological damage, healing of wounds, cuts, scars, and fade age spots. Mix about 6gm of Spotless in cold water, juice, cold coffee or your preferred smoothie. Stir well until it dissolves entirely and consume immediately. It will nourish and hydrate the skin which in-turn promotes a glow from within. Its Anti-Pigment properties are further enhanced by Glutathione, Berberry and essentials Amino Acids which come together to reduce exorbitant melanin creation and help your skin to fade dull spots.

Price: Rs.1099

Buy Now

4. The Skin Story Blue Shield Calming Face Mist

The increased use of electronics has a huge toll on your face hence, this face mist will give your face a complete digital detox. The reviving of appearance will happen by reversing the blue light exposure given by our everyday electronic devices. This face mist will leave you feeling fresh and neutralise the effect of photons. The use of Witch Hazel in this mist helps clean out pores from deep within and tightens them. It prevents the clogging of pores and reduces excess oil production to make your face look smooth.

Price: Rs.499

Buy Now

5. Azafran Nutri Active Advanced Skin Firming Cream

Now maintain your skin’s elasticity and never lose your youthful charm with this skin firming cream. Made with stem cell technology, this cream stimulates the skin's natural regeneration process. This anti-ageing cream is enriched with olive oil, coconut oil and vitamin B3 and is known for reducing wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation and age spots. This lightweight and quick-absorbing cream, will also keep your skin hydrated and soft.

Price: Rs.599

Buy Now

6. mCaffeine Espresso Coffee Face Mask

This clay based mask removes excess oil from the skin with a blend of acne preventing pure natural argan oil to balance it and lock the moisture. Get rid of that unwanted tan and dark circles and get ready to face the world with a clean, hydrated soft skin. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients like pure arabica coffee, this face mask helps get rid of dead cells, sucks out dirt and impurities giving you a hydrated youthful and glowing skin. Caffeine tones the skin and vitamin E gives you a healthy glow.

Price: Rs.489

Buy Now

7. Lakmé Absolute Perfect Radiance Night Cream

If you are looking to boost radiance, diminish dark spots, or even out skin tone, look no further. This brightening treatment will have you waking up to visibly brighter-looking skin in no time. It repairs and moisturises the skin, giving you radiant, glowing skin.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

8. TNW - The Natural Wash Cucumber Toner

This cucumber toner contains plenty of nutrients and vitamins. This toner is packed with rich cucumber extracts that makes it an ideal product for skin. It gives your skin instant refreshment and cooling. It gives a pleasing coolness with a dozen vitamins that helps your skin recover from sun damage. Cucumber is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants that protects your skin from inflammation that may have occurred due to acne and sun damage. It is best to minimise the appearance of open large pores. Cucumber reduces enlarged pores, controls excess oil production, and removes impurities.

Price: Rs.189

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Best nail care products that will enhance nail growth and give you healthy nails



